Crew Box Office Collection Day 9: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti’s Film Crosses ₹50 Cr

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon's
heist-comedy
Crew
witnessed
a
jump
in
its
collection
on
its
second
Saturday.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(Lootcase
fame),
the
film
also
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
prominent
roles.
Amid
a
huge
buzz,
the
film
hit
theatres
on
29th
March
2024.
Although
the
film
had
a
dip
in
numbers
during
this
week,
it
has
now
picked
up
pace
once
again
and
witnessed
an
impressive
gain
in
its
box
office
collection.
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9:
Crew
-
produced
by
Anil
Kapoor-Rhea
Kapoor's
Anil
Kapoor
FIlm
&
Communication
Network
Pvt.
Ltd.
and
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
Balaji
Telefilms
-
is
enjoying
its
good
run
at
the
box
office.
The
film
is
expected
to
perform
well
during
the
weekend
as
there
are
no
other
significant
releases
to
give
competition.
According
to
Sacnilk,
Crew
crossed
the
50-crore
mark
at
the
domestic
box
office.
As
the
report
adds,
the
film
saw
a
rise
in
numbers
and
minted
around
Rs
5.25
crores
(early
estimates)
on
its
2nd
Saturday.
As
the
estimated
numbers
suggest,
Crew
total
box
office
collection
now
stands
at
Rs
52.7
crores
in
9
days.
The
report
also
added
that
the
film
had
an
overall
19.59%
Hindi
Occupancy
on
Saturday,
April
06,
2024.
The
film
collected
a
whopping
Rs
94.58
crores
worldwide
in
8
days.
About
Crew:
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
airline
industry,
Crew
revolves
the
story
of
three
ambitious
and
hard-working
women
-
Geeta
(played
by
Tabu),
Jasmine
(played
by
Kareena)
and
Divya
(played
by
Kriti
Sanon).
Their
destinies
lead
to
some
unwarranted
situations
and
they
end
up
in
a
scenario
from
which
they
struggle
to
escape
due
to
someone's
violent
mind
game.
The
rest
of
the
story
of
this
movie
follows
how
their
lives
change
from
that
point
on
and
whether
or
not
they
quietly
resume
their
regular
lives
during
the
escape
scene.
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 9:37 [IST]