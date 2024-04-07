Crew Box Office Collection Day 9: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti’s Film Crosses ₹50 Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's heist-comedy Crew witnessed a jump in its collection on its second Saturday. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (Lootcase fame), the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles. Amid a huge buzz, the film hit theatres on 29th March 2024. Although the film had a dip in numbers during this week, it has now picked up pace once again and witnessed an impressive gain in its box office collection.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 9:

Crew - produced by Anil Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor FIlm & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms - is enjoying its good run at the box office. The film is expected to perform well during the weekend as there are no other significant releases to give competition.

According to Sacnilk, Crew crossed the 50-crore mark at the domestic box office. As the report adds, the film saw a rise in numbers and minted around Rs 5.25 crores (early estimates) on its 2nd Saturday. As the estimated numbers suggest, Crew total box office collection now stands at Rs 52.7 crores in 9 days.

The report also added that the film had an overall 19.59% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, April 06, 2024.

The film collected a whopping Rs 94.58 crores worldwide in 8 days.

About Crew:

Set against the backdrop of the airline industry, Crew revolves the story of three ambitious and hard-working women - Geeta (played by Tabu), Jasmine (played by Kareena) and Divya (played by Kriti Sanon).

Their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they end up in a scenario from which they struggle to escape due to someone's violent mind game. The rest of the story of this movie follows how their lives change from that point on and whether or not they quietly resume their regular lives during the escape scene.