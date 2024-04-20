Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Fails To Rake In Moolah On Opening Day

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar, is a perfect take on the modern-day complexed marriage life. The relationship-drama revolves arorund the story of a couple, married for 12 years, on the brink of a breakup after finding themselves entangled in extramarital affairs with two sexy outsiders. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar released in cinemas on 19th April 2024. The rom-com garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike, however, the opening day collection report is underwhelming. Check out how much Vidya-Balan's has earned on its opening day.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Opening Day Collection Report

On the release day of Do Aur Do Pyaar, the makers offered BOGO (Buy one get one) offer on the tickets to boost up tickets sales and pull audiences to theatres. Vida-Pratik's film clashed with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and both the films released in limited theatres.

According to a report published by Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar started off on an underwhelming note and managed to collect Rs 55 lakhs (early estimates) only on Friday.

Given the positive word-of-mouth, the box office numbers are expected to witness a surge during the weekend.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is running in cinemas alongside LSD 2, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Hindi Occupancy In Theatres

Morning Shows - 5.58%

Afternoon Shows - 8.97%

Evening Shows - 8.76%

Night Shows - 13.08%

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The movie also marks Vidya's first theatrical release after Mission Mangal in 2019.

