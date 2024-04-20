Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Fails To Rake In Moolah On Opening Day

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
latest
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
is
a
perfect
take
on
the
modern-day
complexed
marriage
life.
The
relationship-drama
revolves
arorund
the
story
of
a
couple,
married
for
12
years,
on
the
brink
of
a
breakup
after
finding
themselves
entangled
in
extramarital
affairs
with
two
sexy
outsiders.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
released
in
cinemas
on
19th
April
2024.
The
rom-com
garnered
mostly
positive
reviews
from
fans
and
critics
alike,
however,
the
opening
day
collection
report
is
underwhelming.
Check
out
how
much
Vidya-Balan's
has
earned
on
its
opening
day.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Opening
Day
Collection
Report
On
the
release
day
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
the
makers
offered
BOGO
(Buy
one
get
one)
offer
on
the
tickets
to
boost
up
tickets
sales
and
pull
audiences
to
theatres.
Vida-Pratik's
film
clashed
with
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
and
both
the
films
released
in
limited
theatres.
According
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
started
off
on
an
underwhelming
note
and
managed
to
collect
Rs
55
lakhs
(early
estimates)
only
on
Friday.
{video1}
Given
the
positive
word-of-mouth,
the
box
office
numbers
are
expected
to
witness
a
surge
during
the
weekend.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
running
in
cinemas
alongside
LSD
2,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
and
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.