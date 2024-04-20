Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com To Cross 1 Cr On Saturday

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
After
the
grand
success
of
the
comedy
flick
Madgaon
Express,
Pratik
Gandhi
is
back
on
screens
as
a
married
man
having
an
extramrital
affair
in
his
latest-release,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
This
time,
he
has
paired
up
with
Vidya
Balan
for
this
rom-com.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
released
in
cinemas
on
19
April
2024.
DADP,
which
also
features
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
in
the
lead,
has
been
receiving
mostly
positive
reviews
from
fans
and
critics
alike.
Despite
the
good
response,
the
film
witnessed
a
dull
opening
at
the
box
office.
However,
the
film
is
expected
to
gain
momentum
on
its
1st
Saturday.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction
Report
Given
the
current
trend
and
the
positive
word
of
mouth,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
expected
to
pick
up
pace
and
witness
an
upward
growth
over
the
weekend.
The
movie
is
believed
to
cross
Rs
1
crore
at
the
box
office
on
today
(1st
Saturday
-
April
19).