Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vidya's Film Sees GROWTH; Expected To Cross X Cr

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi paired up for the first time for the latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead. Do Aur Do Pyaar released in cinemas on 19th April 2024 and opened to mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Despite the positive word-of-mouth, the opening day box office report was lukewarm. However, the movie witnssed a decent growth on Saturday. Read on...

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 2

After an underwhelming opening of Rs 55 lakhs at the box office, Do Aur Do Pyaar picked up pace on day 2. According to a report published by Sacnilk, DADP had an overall 13.72% Hindi occupancy on Saturday and minted around Rs 85 lakhs (early estimates) on day 2. The total estimated collection of Do Aur Do Pyaar now stands at Rs 1.40 cr.

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹ 55 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹ 85 lakhs

Total - ₹1.40 CRORES!

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction Report

Given the positive-word-mouth and the upward trend, Do Aur Do Pyaar is expected to see a significant growth on day 3, raking in more moolah.

As per the latest Sacnilk report, Vidya-Pratk's rom-com has minted around 27 lakhs so far. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 2 crore mark today (Sunday) at the box office.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, Do Aur Do Pyaar follows the story of a married couple (played by Vidya and Pratik), who gets entangled in extramarital affairs with sexy outsiders (played Sendhil and Ileana).

The rom-com marks Shirsha's directorial debut and Vidya's first theatrical release in 5 years after Mission Mangal (2019).