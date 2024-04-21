Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vidya's Film Sees GROWTH; Expected To Cross X Cr

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction:
Vidya
Balan-Pratik
Gandhi
paired
up
for
the
first
time
for
the
latest
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
the
film
also
stars
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
in
the
lead.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
released
in
cinemas
on
19th
April
2024
and
opened
to
mostly
positive
reviews
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
Despite
the
positive
word-of-mouth,
the
opening
day
box
office
report
was
lukewarm.
However,
the
movie
witnssed
a
decent
growth
on
Saturday.
Read
on...
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
After
an
underwhelming
opening
of
Rs
55
lakhs
at
the
box
office,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
picked
up
pace
on
day
2.
According
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
DADP
had
an
overall
13.72%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Saturday
and
minted
around
Rs
85
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
day
2.
The
total
estimated
collection
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
now
stands
at
Rs
1.40
cr.
Produced
by
Applause
Entertainment
and
Ellipsis
Entertainment,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
follows
the
story
of
a
married
couple
(played
by
Vidya
and
Pratik),
who
gets
entangled
in
extramarital
affairs
with
sexy
outsiders
(played
Sendhil
and
Ileana).
The
rom-com
marks
Shirsha's
directorial
debut
and
Vidya's
first
theatrical
release
in
5
years
after
Mission
Mangal
(2019).
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 14:59 [IST]