Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidya's Film Sees Slight Jump; Crosses 2.5+ Cr In Opening Weekend

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar opening weekend box office report card is here. And it doesn't look that bad. In fact, the film picked up a decent pace on Sunday after an underwhleming opening. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurty in the lead. The rom-com opened to mostly positive reviews, but registered low numbers on day 1. However, the movie witnessed a slight growth due to the positive-word-of-mouth. Check it out:

Do Aur Do Pyaar Opening Weekend Collection

Do Aur Do Pyaar clashed with Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R. Kapoor's much-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Both the films had a dull opening in cinemas.

Vidya-Pratik's rom-com witnessed a slight growth on Saturday and continued to gain momentum over the weekend. The film collected Rs 55 lakhs on opening day. On day 2, it raked in around 95 lakhs.

According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, the romantic-comedy raked in Rs 1.15 cr (early estimates) on Sunday. The total estimated nett collection now stands at Rs 2.65 CRORES!

The movie had an overall 14.97% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, April 21.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹ 55 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹ 95 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹ 1.15 cr (early estimates)

Total - ₹2.65 CRORES!

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar - produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment - marks the directorial debut of Shirsha and Vidya's first theatrical release in 5 years after Mission Mangal in 2019.

The film revolves around the story of a married couple (played by Vidya and Pratik) who gets entangled in extramarital affairs with sexy outsiders (played by Sendhil and Ileana).