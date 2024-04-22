Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidya's Film Sees Slight Jump; Crosses 2.5+ Cr In Opening Weekend

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3:
Vidya
Balan-Pratik
Gandhi's
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
opening
weekend
box
office
report
card
is
here.
And
it
doesn't
look
that
bad.
In
fact,
the
film
picked
up
a
decent
pace
on
Sunday
after
an
underwhleming
opening.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
also
stars
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurty
in
the
lead.
The
rom-com
opened
to
mostly
positive
reviews,
but
registered
low
numbers
on
day
1.
However,
the
movie
witnessed
a
slight
growth
due
to
the
positive-word-of-mouth.
Check
it
out:
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Opening
Weekend
Collection
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
clashed
with
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
much-anticipated
sequel,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Both
the
films
had
a
dull
opening
in
cinemas.
Vidya-Pratik's
rom-com
witnessed
a
slight
growth
on
Saturday
and
continued
to
gain
momentum
over
the
weekend.
The
film
collected
Rs
55
lakhs
on
opening
day.
On
day
2,
it
raked
in
around
95
lakhs.