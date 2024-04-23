Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Sees MAJOR Drop On Monday; Crosses 2.5+ Cr

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar failed its first Monday test. The rom-com released in theatres on April 19 and opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Despite the positive word-of-mouth, the film had a dull opening at the box office. After a poor start, Vidya-Pratik's rom-com eventually picked up the pace over the weekend but witnessed a sharp decline in numbers on Monday.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Sees Major Drop On Day 4

Do Aur Do Pyaar witnessed a decent growth during the weekend but failed to pull audience to theatres on Monday. The film collected Rs 55 lakhs on day 1 and raked in around 1.80 cr (Sat + Sun) in the weekend.

According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, the romantic-comedy had a major drop on 1st Monday and minted around Rs 25 lakhs (early estimates) on day 4. The total estimated 4-day nett collection now stands at Rs 2.6 CRORES!

Reportedly, the movie had an overall 9.20% Hindi occupancy on Monday, April 22, with 6.31% occupancy in morning shows, 9.47% occupancy in afternoon shows, 9.03% and 11.99% occupancies in evening and night shows respectively.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹55 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹85 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹95 lakhs

Day 4 (Monday) - ₹25 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹2.6 CRORES

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, the story of Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a couple (played by Vidya and Pratik) who has been married for 12 years.

Both of them end up getting entangled in extramarital affairs with sexy outsiders (played by Sendhil Ileana).