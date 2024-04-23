Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Sees MAJOR Drop On Monday; Crosses 2.5+ Cr

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
failed
its
first
Monday
test.
The
rom-com
released
in
theatres
on
April
19
and
opened
to
mostly
positive
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
Despite
the
positive
word-of-mouth,
the
film
had
a
dull
opening
at
the
box
office.
After
a
poor
start,
Vidya-Pratik's
rom-com
eventually
picked
up
the
pace
over
the
weekend
but
witnessed
a
sharp
decline
in
numbers
on
Monday.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Sees
Major
Drop
On
Day
4
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
witnessed
a
decent
growth
during
the
weekend
but
failed
to
pull
audience
to
theatres
on
Monday.
The
film
collected
Rs
55
lakhs
on
day
1
and
raked
in
around
1.80
cr
(Sat
+
Sun)
in
the
weekend.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
the
romantic-comedy
had
a
major
drop
on
1st
Monday
and
minted
around
Rs
25
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
day
4.
The
total
estimated
4-day
nett
collection
now
stands
at
Rs
2.6
CRORES!
Reportedly,
the
movie
had
an
overall
9.20%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Monday,
April
22,
with
6.31%
occupancy
in
morning
shows,
9.47%
occupancy
in
afternoon
shows,
9.03%
and
11.99%
occupancies
in
evening
and
night
shows
respectively.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta
and
produced
by
Applause
Entertainment
and
Ellipsis
Entertainment,
the
story
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
revolves
around
a
couple
(played
by
Vidya
and
Pratik)
who
has
been
married
for
12
years.