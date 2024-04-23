Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vidya Balan’s Film To Stay Steady & Thrash LSD 2

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vidya Balan has been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, her recent release Do Aur Do Pyaar has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, this romantic comedy also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Do Aur Do Pyaar, which created a massive buzz with its intriguing trailer, has opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

In fact, Do Aur Do Pyaar opened to a slow response at the box office and failed to mint Rs 1 crore on the opening day. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 55 lakhs and witnessed growth during the opening weekend with a collection of Rs 85 lakhs on day 2 (Saturday) and Rs 95 lakhs on day 3 (Sunday). However, the first Monday came with a massive drop in numbers for Do Aur Do Pyaar.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar earned Rs 26 lakhs yesterday (day 4/ first Monday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 2.61 crores. Given the trend, Do Aur Do Pyaar is expected to go steady and mint Rs 20-25 laksh today (day 5/ first Tuesday). Interestingly, this Vidya Balan starrer is witnessing a box office clash with Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and Do Aur Do Pyaar has managed to thrash the latter. For the uninitiated, LSD 2 is currently struggling to cross Rs 10 lakhs in a single day at the box office.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is overwhelmed with the love coming her way post the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar. Sharing a video on social media, Vidya sai, "I am really excited by all the love we have been receiving for 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. Thank you so much. My heart is full of love, joy gratitude and smiles. Please spread the word..please come and watch the film". She captioned the post as, "Thank you for all the love. My heart now says - Do... Aur Do Pyar" along with heart emoticons.