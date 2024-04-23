Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vidya Balan’s Film To Stay Steady & Thrash LSD 2

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5
Prediction:
Vidya
Balan
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
her
recent
release
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
has
been
creating
a
lot
of
buzz
in
the
town.
Helmed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
this
romantic
comedy
also
stars
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
which
created
a
massive
buzz
with
its
intriguing
trailer,
has
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience.
In
fact,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
opened
to
a
slow
response
at
the
box
office
and
failed
to
mint
Rs
1
crore
on
the
opening
day.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
started
the
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
55
lakhs
and
witnessed
growth
during
the
opening
weekend
with
a
collection
of
Rs
85
lakhs
on
day
2
(Saturday)
and
Rs
95
lakhs
on
day
3
(Sunday).
However,
the
first
Monday
came
with
a
massive
drop
in
numbers
for
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
earned
Rs
26
lakhs
yesterday
(day
4/
first
Monday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
2.61
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
expected
to
go
steady
and
mint
Rs
20-25
laksh
today
(day
5/
first
Tuesday).
Interestingly,
this
Vidya
Balan
starrer
is
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
and
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
has
managed
to
thrash
the
latter.
For
the
uninitiated,
LSD
2
is
currently
struggling
to
cross
Rs
10
lakhs
in
a
single
day
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile,
Vidya
Balan
is
overwhelmed
with
the
love
coming
her
way
post
the
release
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
Sharing
a
video
on
social
media,
Vidya
sai,
"I
am
really
excited
by
all
the
love
we
have
been
receiving
for
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar'.
Thank
you
so
much.
My
heart
is
full
of
love,
joy
gratitude
and
smiles.
Please
spread
the
word..please
come
and
watch
the
film".
She
captioned
the
post
as,
"Thank
you
for
all
the
love.
My
heart
now
says
-
Do...
Aur
Do
Pyar" along
with
heart
emoticons.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 11:00 [IST]