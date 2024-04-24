Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Continues To BEAT LSD 2 On Tuesday

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Do Aur Do Pyaar - the latest romantic comedy boasting an interesting ensemble comprising Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy - continues to beat LSD 2 at the box office. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar released in cinemas on 19 April 2024. The film opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Despite the positive word-of-mouth, the film failed to rake in moolah on the opening day. However, the film managed to pick up a decent pace over the weekend and had a sharp drop on Monday. Check out how did the film perform on Tuesday:

Do Aur Do Pyaar Continues To Beat LSD 2 On Day 5

Vidya-Pratik starrer, Do Aur Do Pyaar had a dull opening at the box office and had raked in Rs 55 lakhs only on day 1. Due to the positive word-of-mouth, the film witnessed a decent growth during the weekend. However, the film saw a masssive drop in numbers on 1st Monday and managed to collect around Rs 26 lakhs.

According to Sacnilk, the rom-com didn't show any growth on Tuesday. As the report suggests, just like Monday, the film minted around Rs 26 lakhs (early estimates) on Tuesday as well. The total 5-day nett collection is now estimated to be around Rs 2.87 CRORES!

Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 9.25% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, April 23, with 6.67% occupancy in morning shows, 8.79% Hindi occupancy in afternoon shows, 8.63% occupancy in evenign shows and 12.91% occupancy in night shows.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day-Wise Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹ 55 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹ 85 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹ 95 lakhs

Day 4 (Monday) - ₹ 26 lakhs (rough data)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - ₹ 26 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹2.87 CRORES!

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar, which marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta, is bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film revolves around the story of a married couple (played by Vidya & Pratik) who gets entangled in extramarital affairs with sexy outsiders (played by Sendhil & Ileana).

