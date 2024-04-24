Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Continues To BEAT LSD 2 On Tuesday

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5:
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
-
the
latest
romantic
comedy
boasting
an
interesting
ensemble
comprising
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
-
continues
to
beat
LSD
2
at
the
box
office.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
released
in
cinemas
on
19
April
2024.
The
film
opened
to
mostly
positive
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
Despite
the
positive
word-of-mouth,
the
film
failed
to
rake
in
moolah
on
the
opening
day.
However,
the
film
managed
to
pick
up
a
decent
pace
over
the
weekend
and
had
a
sharp
drop
on
Monday.
Check
out
how
did
the
film
perform
on
Tuesday:
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Continues
To
Beat
LSD
2
On
Day
5
Vidya-Pratik
starrer,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
had
a
dull
opening
at
the
box
office
and
had
raked
in
Rs
55
lakhs
only
on
day
1.
Due
to
the
positive
word-of-mouth,
the
film
witnessed
a
decent
growth
during
the
weekend.
However,
the
film
saw
a
masssive
drop
in
numbers
on
1st
Monday
and
managed
to
collect
around
Rs
26
lakhs.
According
to
Sacnilk,
the
rom-com
didn't
show
any
growth
on
Tuesday.
As
the
report
suggests,
just
like
Monday,
the
film
minted
around
Rs
26
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
Tuesday
as
well.
The
total
5-day
nett
collection
is
now
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
2.87
CRORES!
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
had
an
overall
9.25%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Tuesday,
April
23,
with
6.67%
occupancy
in
morning
shows,
8.79%
Hindi
occupancy
in
afternoon
shows,
8.63%
occupancy
in
evenign
shows
and
12.91%
occupancy
in
night
shows.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Day-Wise
Collection
Day
1
(Friday)
-
₹
55
lakhs
Day
2
(Saturday)
-
₹
85
lakhs
Day
3
(Sunday)
-
₹
95
lakhs
Day
4
(Monday)
-
₹
26
lakhs
(rough
data)
Day
5
(Tuesday)
-
₹
26
lakhs
(early
estimates)
Total
-
₹2.87
CRORES!
About
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
which
marks
the
directorial
debut
of
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
is
bankrolled
by
Applause
Entertainment
and
Ellipsis
Entertainment.
The
film
revolves
around
the
story
of
a
married
couple
(played
by
Vidya
&
Pratik)
who
gets
entangled
in
extramarital
affairs
with
sexy
outsiders
(played
by
Sendhil
&
Ileana).