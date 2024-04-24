Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi’s Film To Cross 3Cr Today

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction:
Vidya
Balan
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
and
entertaining
actresses
in
the
industry
who
believes
in
coming
up
with
some
unconventional
stories.
The
diva
leaves
no
chance
to
woo
the
audience
with
her
impressive
acting
chops
and
that's
exactly
what
she
has
been
doing
in
her
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
which
also
stars
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
in
the
lead.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
happens
to
be
a
romantic
comedy
and
marking
Vidya's
first
collaboration
with
Pratik
and
their
chemistry
has
managed
to
win
hearts.
However,
despite
substantial
buzz,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
opened
to
mixed
reviews
and
a
slow
response
at
the
box
office.
In
fact,
it
has
been
struggling
to
touch
Rs
1
crores
mark
on
a
single
day.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
made
a
collection
of
Rs
55
lakhs
on
the
opening
day
and
saw
a
slight
jump
during
the
opening
weekend.
While
the
first
Monday
saw
a
significant
drop
of
over
72%
in
the
collections,
it
minted
Rs
28
lakhs
yesterday
(first
Tuesday/
day
5)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
2.89
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
expected
to
remain
steady
at
the
box
office
today
(first
Wednesday/
day
6)
and
will
be
crossing
Rs
3
crores
mark
today.
Interestingly,
this
Vidya
Balan
starrer
is
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
and
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
has
managed
to
thrash
the
latter.
Meanwhile,
Vidya
Balan
is
overwhelmed
with
the
love
coming
her
way
post
the
release
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
Sharing
a
video
on
social
media,
Vidya
sai,
"I
am
really
excited
by
all
the
love
we
have
been
receiving
for
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar'.
Thank
you
so
much.
My
heart
is
full
of
love,
joy
gratitude
and
smiles.
Please
spread
the
word..please
come
and
watch
the
film".
She
captioned
the
post
as,
"Thank
you
for
all
the
love.
My
heart
now
says
-
Do...
Aur
Do
Pyar" along
with
heart
emoticons.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 10:52 [IST]