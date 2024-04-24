Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi’s Film To Cross 3Cr Today

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vidya Balan is one of the most talked about and entertaining actresses in the industry who believes in coming up with some unconventional stories. The diva leaves no chance to woo the audience with her impressive acting chops and that's exactly what she has been doing in her recent release. We are talking about Do Aur Do Pyaar which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar happens to be a romantic comedy and marking Vidya's first collaboration with Pratik and their chemistry has managed to win hearts. However, despite substantial buzz, Do Aur Do Pyaar opened to mixed reviews and a slow response at the box office. In fact, it has been struggling to touch Rs 1 crores mark on a single day.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar made a collection of Rs 55 lakhs on the opening day and saw a slight jump during the opening weekend. While the first Monday saw a significant drop of over 72% in the collections, it minted Rs 28 lakhs yesterday (first Tuesday/ day 5) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 2.89 crores. Given the ongoing trend, Do Aur Do Pyaar is expected to remain steady at the box office today (first Wednesday/ day 6) and will be crossing Rs 3 crores mark today.

Interestingly, this Vidya Balan starrer is witnessing a box office clash with Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and Do Aur Do Pyaar has managed to thrash the latter. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is overwhelmed with the love coming her way post the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar. Sharing a video on social media, Vidya sai, "I am really excited by all the love we have been receiving for 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. Thank you so much. My heart is full of love, joy gratitude and smiles. Please spread the word..please come and watch the film". She captioned the post as, "Thank you for all the love. My heart now says - Do... Aur Do Pyar" along with heart emoticons.