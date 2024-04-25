Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Remains Steady; Crosses 3 Cr Mark

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6:
Vidya
Balan-Pratik
Gandhi's
latest
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
continues
to
remain
steady
at
the
box
office.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
the
movie
hit
cinemas
on
19
April
2024
and
opened
to
mostly
positive
reviews
from
audience
and
critics
alike.
Despite
the
positive
word-of-mouth,
the
film
is
struggling
to
rake
in
huge
moolah.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
clashed
with
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Cast
&
Plot
Deets:
Produced
by
Applause
Entertainment
and
Ellipsis
Entertainment,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
stars
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
in
the
lead.
The
romantic-comedy
takes
a
freesh
take
on
modern-day
relationships.
It
revolves
around
story
of
a
couple
(played
by
Vidya
and
Pratik),
married
for
12
years,
who
gets
entangled
in
extramarital
affairs
with
sexy
outsiders
(played
by
Sendhil
and
Ileana).
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Remains
Steady
On
Day
6
Vidya-Pratik's
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
had
an
underwhelming
opening
and
collected
Rs
55
lakhs
on
day
1.
The
film
saw
a
decent
growth
during
the
weekend
and
minted
around
Rs
85
lakhs
and
Rs
95
lakhs
on
Saturday
and
Sunday
respectively.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
the
romantic-comedy
box
office
numbers
remained
steady
on
Wednesday.
As
the
report
suggests,
the
film
apparently
collected
Rs
28
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
day
6.