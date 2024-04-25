Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Vidya’s Film To Mint 5 Times Of LSD 2’s Number Today

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction:
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
have
collaborated
for
the
first
time
in
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
The
movie,
which
is
helmed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
is
a
romantic
comedy
and
also
features
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
in
the
lead.
The
movie
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience
and
fans
have
been
in
awe
of
Pratik
and
Vidya's
chemistry
in
the
movie.
And
while
the
trailer
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
left
the
audience
wanting
for
more,
the
movie
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
The
movie
recorded
the
opening
day
box
office
collection
of
Rs
55
lakhs.
However,
the
first
Monday
came
with
a
72%
drop
in
collections.
And
as
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
all
set
to
complete
a
week
of
release
at
the
box
office,
it
is
maintaining
a
steady
growth
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
minted
Rs
31
lakhs
at
the
box
office
yesterday
(day
6/
first
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
3.2
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
expected
to
have
a
steady
hold
at
the
box
office
today
(day
7/
first
Thursday)
and
will
be
minting
Rs
28-31
lakhs.
Interestingly,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
and
it
is
giving
the
latter
a
tough
time.
In
fact,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
will
be
minting
5
times
more
thean
the
collection
of
LSD
2.
Meanwhile,
Vidya
Balan
is
overwhelmed
with
the
love
coming
her
way
post
the
release
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
Sharing
a
video
on
social
media,
Vidya
sai,
"I
am
really
excited
by
all
the
love
we
have
been
receiving
for
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar'.
Thank
you
so
much.
My
heart
is
full
of
love,
joy
gratitude
and
smiles.
Please
spread
the
word..please
come
and
watch
the
film".
She
captioned
the
post
as,
"Thank
you
for
all
the
love.
My
heart
now
says
-
Do...
Aur
Do
Pyar" along
with
heart
emoticons.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 8:48 [IST]