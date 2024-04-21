Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vidya Balan's Film Sees Weekend Surge, Dive Into Numbers

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Day
2
Box
Office
Collection:
Vidya
Balan
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
has
seen
growth
on
it's
Day
2.
The
movie
released
on
Friday,
April
19,
2024.
The
movie
managed
to
gross
0.55
crores
in
India
on
it's
premiere
day.
Since
the
movie
did
not
have
a
grand
opening
on
it's
first
day,
it
was
expected
to
do
better
after
the
release.
Reportedly,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
did
a
little
better
on
box
office
on
Day
2.
Revolving
around
the
story
of
extra
marital
affair,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
has
bagged
7.5/10
rating
by
IMDb.
Where
many
praised
the
acting
a
few
believed
that
the
movie
fell
short
of
the
storyline.
As
we
explore
more
about
the
movie,
let
us
take
a
look
at
it's
Day
2
box
office
collection.
{video1
DO
AUR
DO
PYAAR
DAY
2
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
After
grossing
55
lakhs
on
Day
1,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
saw
a
hike
on
box
office
collection
on
Saturday.
Sacnilk's
early
estimation
tells
that
the
movie
rakes
85
lakhs
on
Day
2.
The
toal
India
net
collection
of
the
movie
is
1.40
crores
until
now.
When
talked
about
the
show's
occupancy.
The
morning
show
of
the
movie
in
Indian
theaters
was
seen
to
be
7.61%,
afternoon
shows
had
15.30%,
evening
shows
16.30%
and
nigh
shows
15.66%.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
had
13.72%
hindi
occupancy
on
Saturday.
DO
AUR
DO
PYAAR
CAST
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
includes
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
in
the
lead
role.
They
are
a
couple
who
got
married
against
their
family.
But
after
spending
several
years
together,
they
realize
that
they
are
not
happy
together.
Then
enters
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
and
Ileana
D'Cruz's
character
in
the
film.
Arun
Ajikumar
is
also
one
of
the
supporting
actor
in
the
film.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Deepak
Segal,
Sameer
Nair,
Tanuj
Garg,
Swati
Iyer
Chawla,
and
Atul
Kasbekar
under
Applause
Entertainment
and
Ellipsis
Entertainment
Production.
The
music
in
137
minute
long
movie
is
given
by
some
well
known
Indie
bands
like-
Lost
Stories,
The
Local
Train
and
When
Chai
Met
Toast.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 9:02 [IST]