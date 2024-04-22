Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 4 Box Office Collection Prediction: Vidya's Film To Miserably Fail On Monday? DEETS Here

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Day
4
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
doing
pretty
well
on
box
office.
Bagging
a
fair
amount
on
the
premiere
day,
the
show
saw
a
hike
in
the
collection
on
weekend.
Where
many
expect
the
movie
to
see
a
rise
in
the
collection
rate,
it
is
believed
that
the
movie
might
see
a
slight
dip
in
it's
box
office
collection
on
Monday.
April
19,
2024
released
movie
stars
Vidya
and
Pratik
in
the
lead
role
while
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramammurthy
also
plays
the
vital
role.
The
film
is
directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta.
Revolving
around
the
storyline
of
extra
marital
affair,
the
movie
shows
one
always
looks
out
for
love
no
matter
the
age
or
situation.
As
book
your
tickets
for
the
movie,
let
us
explore
what
could
be
the
box
office
collection
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
on
Day
4.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Day
4
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
raked
55
lakh
box
office
collection
on
the
premiere
day,
Friday.
Later
on
Saturday
and
Sunday,
the
movie
saw
slight
a
hike
in
the
collection
rate.
On
Saturday,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
struggled
to
cross
1
crore
and
closed
it's
collection
at
95
lakh.
Sacnilk
reports
that
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Day
3
collection
was
1.1.
crore.
Moreover,
not
much
is
expected
from
the
movie
on
Day
4.
Since
it's
Monday,
there
will
defnitely
be
drop
in
viewers
when
compared
to
the
weekend.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Day
4
box
office
collection
is
speculated
to
drop
below
55
lakh.
Let
us
further
wait
for
the
actual
data
to
arrive
as
the
day
ends.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Friday-
April
19
55
lakh
Day
2
Saturday-
April
20
95
lakhs
Day
3
Sunday-
April
21
1.1.
crore
Day
4
Monday-
April
22
>55
lakh
(expected)
Vidya
Balan
Requests
Fans
To
Watch
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
In
Theaters
Vidya
Balan
recently
uploaded
a
video
on
her
Instagram
where
the
actor
is
seen
getting
ready
for
the
shoot
of
Singham
3.
As
she
got
ready,
she
asked
her
fans
to
come
watch
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
in
theaters.
The
actress
said,
"Hi
everyone.
I'm
really
excited
about
the
love
we've
been
receiving
for
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar." She
went
on
to
thanks
again
saying,
"My
heart
is
full
of
joy
and
love
and
gratitude."
She
then
asked
her
fans
to
spread
the
word
about
the
movie
and
come
and
watch
it
with
their
loved
ones
in
theaters.