Do Aur Do Pyaar Vs LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidya-Pratik's Film Stays Way Ahead Of LSD 2 On Saturday

Do Aur Do Pyaar Vs LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: After the much-anticipated clash of 2024, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Vs Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bolly buffs witnessed yet another clash with Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar Vs Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R. Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Both the films hit cinemas on 19th April 2024 in limited screens. On the opening day, both DADP and LASD 2 witnesed an underwhelming repsonse from audiences and critics alike. However, the box office numbers saw a significant change on Saturday. Let's take a look at how both the films performed on day 2:

Do Aur Do Pyaar Vs LSD 2

Both Vidya-Pratik's rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar-Ektaa's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had a dull opening at the box office. While DADP received mostly good response, LSD 2 opened to mixed reviews.

DADP managed to collect Rs 55 lakhs on Friday and had an overall 9.10% Hindi occupancy on day 1.

On the other hand, LSD2 could manange to rake in Rs 15 lakhs only. The sequel had an overall 5.48% Hindi occupany on Friday.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Vs LSD Box Office Report Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar witnessed a decent growth in numbers on 2nd day. The rom-com minted around 85 lakhs (early estimates) on Saturday, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 1.40 cr.

Meanwhile, LSD 2 had a drop further below on Satuday. As reported by Sacnilk, the movie raked in Rs 12 lakhs (early estimates) yesterday, taking the total 2-day estimated box office collection to Rs 27 lakhs (approx).

On Saturday (day 2), Vidya-Pratik's rom-com had an overall 13.72% Hindi occupancy, while LSD 2 witnessed 5.56% occupancy.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the rom-com stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead. The film revolves around the story of a married couple (played by Vidya and Pratik), who gets entangled in extramarital affairs with sexy outsiders (played by Ileana and Sendhil).

About LSD 2

Director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R. Kapoor joined hands again for LSD 2, a sequel tot he Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's 2010 film. love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 follows the theme of 'love in the times of the internet' and stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead, along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor and ANu Malik and Uorfi Javed among others in cameo roles.

