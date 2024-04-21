Do Aur Do Pyaar Vs LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidya-Pratik's Film Stays Way Ahead Of LSD 2 On Saturday

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Vs
LSD
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
After
the
much-anticipated
clash
of
2024,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
Vs
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Bolly
buffs
witnessed
yet
another
clash
with
Vidya
Balan-Pratik
Gandhi
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Vs
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Both
the
films
hit
cinemas
on
19th
April
2024
in
limited
screens.
On
the
opening
day,
both
DADP
and
LASD
2
witnesed
an
underwhelming
repsonse
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
However,
the
box
office
numbers
saw
a
significant
change
on
Saturday.
Let's
take
a
look
at
how
both
the
films
performed
on
day
2:
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Vs
LSD
2
Both
Vidya-Pratik's
rom-com
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Dibakar-Ektaa's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
a
dull
opening
at
the
box
office.
While
DADP
received
mostly
good
response,
LSD
2
opened
to
mixed
reviews.
DADP
managed
to
collect
Rs
55
lakhs
on
Friday
and
had
an
overall
9.10%
Hindi
occupancy
on
day
1.
On
the
other
hand,
LSD2
could
manange
to
rake
in
Rs
15
lakhs
only.
The
sequel
had
an
overall
5.48%
Hindi
occupany
on
Friday.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Vs
LSD
Box
Office
Report
Day
2
According
to
Sacnilk,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
witnessed
a
decent
growth
in
numbers
on
2nd
day.
The
rom-com
minted
around
85
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
Saturday,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
1.40
cr.
Meanwhile,
LSD
2
had
a
drop
further
below
on
Satuday.
As
reported
by
Sacnilk,
the
movie
raked
in
Rs
12
lakhs
(early
estimates)
yesterday,
taking
the
total
2-day
estimated
box
office
collection
to
Rs
27
lakhs
(approx).
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
the
rom-com
stars
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
in
the
lead.
The
film
revolves
around
the
story
of
a
married
couple
(played
by
Vidya
and
Pratik),
who
gets
entangled
in
extramarital
affairs
with
sexy
outsiders
(played
by
Ileana
and
Sendhil).
About
LSD
2
Director
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
producer
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor
joined
hands
again
for
LSD
2,
a
sequel
tot
he
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
2010
film.
love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'
and
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead,
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor
and
ANu
Malik
and
Uorfi
Javed
among
others
in
cameo
roles.