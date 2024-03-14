Exclusive! Bastar & Yodha BO Prediction: Both The Films Heading For A Good Start? Film Business Expert Reveals

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha and Adah Sharma starrer Bastar The Naxal Story are all set to release on 15th March 2024. The trailers of both the movies have grabbed everyone's attention, but will the movies make a mark at the box office? Filmibeat recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar and spoke to him about the movies.

When we asked him what kind of buzz Bastar and Yodha has created, he told us, "Both the films are different and will have different target audiences. Bastar has been marketed more as a realistic film based on true incidents, whereas Yodha has been promoted as a fact-paced commercial action thriller. So, Bastar has a limited target audience and I think they should be planning to release the film in around 1500-2000 screens, and Yodha is a big budget film and it will be targetting a release in more than 3000 screens. So, if both the films are good, I am expecting a good start for both."

When asked what could be the opening day collection of the films, Johas said, "The box office is very dynamic, but I will be happy if Yodha opens to around Rs. 7-8 crore. If the film is good, then the opening can be better in the range of Rs. 10-12 crore, and if it is not good, then it can go down to a Rs. 5-7 crore as well."

"For Bastar, I will be happy if the film opens in the range of Rs. 2-4 crore mark. It can come down, or it can go up depending on the feedback of the audiences," he added.

Which film will make a mark a box office, Bastar or Yodha? Let's wait and watch.