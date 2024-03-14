Exclusive! Bastar & Yodha BO Prediction: Both The Films Heading For A Good Start? Film Business Expert Reveals

Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
Yodha
and
Adah
Sharma
starrer
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
are
all
set
to
release
on
15th
March
2024.
The
trailers
of
both
the
movies
have
grabbed
everyone's
attention,
but
will
the
movies
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office?
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
producer
and
film
business
expert
Girish
Johar
and
spoke
to
him
about
the
movies.
When
we
asked
him
what
kind
of
buzz
Bastar
and
Yodha
has
created,
he
told
us,
"Both
the
films
are
different
and
will
have
different
target
audiences.
Bastar
has
been
marketed
more
as
a
realistic
film
based
on
true
incidents,
whereas
Yodha
has
been
promoted
as
a
fact-paced
commercial
action
thriller.
So,
Bastar
has
a
limited
target
audience
and
I
think
they
should
be
planning
to
release
the
film
in
around
1500-2000
screens,
and
Yodha
is
a
big
budget
film
and
it
will
be
targetting
a
release
in
more
than
3000
screens.
So,
if
both
the
films
are
good,
I
am
expecting
a
good
start
for
both."
When
asked
what
could
be
the
opening
day
collection
of
the
films,
Johas
said,
"The
box
office
is
very
dynamic,
but
I
will
be
happy
if
Yodha
opens
to
around
Rs.
7-8
crore.
If
the
film
is
good,
then
the
opening
can
be
better
in
the
range
of
Rs.
10-12
crore,
and
if
it
is
not
good,
then
it
can
go
down
to
a
Rs.
5-7
crore
as
well."
"For
Bastar,
I
will
be
happy
if
the
film
opens
in
the
range
of
Rs.
2-4
crore
mark.
It
can
come
down,
or
it
can
go
up
depending
on
the
feedback
of
the
audiences," he
added.
Which
film
will
make
a
mark
a
box
office,
Bastar
or
Yodha?
Let's
wait
and
watch.