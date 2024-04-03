Exclusive! Fighter, Shaitaan, Crew Box Office: How The First Quarter Of 2024 Has Been For Bollywood?

Box
Office
Report:
2023
was
a
very
good
year
for
Bollywood.
The
year
had
started
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan
starrer
Pathaan,
and
then
many
biggies
like
Jawan,
Gadar
2,
Animal,
and
others
left
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
Not
just
the
biggies,
but
even
small
movies
like
Mrs
Chatterjee
Vs
Norway,
12th
Fail,
The
Kerala
Story,
and
others
did
well
at
the
ticket
windows.
Now,
we
are
already
done
with
the
first
quarter
of
2024,
and
in
these
three
months
while
some
film
did
well,
some
failed
to
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
The
year
started
with
Merry
Christmas
which
was
a
flop.
All
eyes
were
on
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter,
and
even
though
the
film
did
reasonably
well
at
the
box
office,
it
wasn't
a
big
hit.
The
surprise
was
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
which
despite
getting
mixed
reviews,
worked
well,
and
then
of
course,
there
was
Article
370
which
did
very
well
at
the
box
office.
The
month
of
March
started
on
a
great
note
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Shaitaan
becoming
a
super
hit.
But
later,
in
the
whole
month,
there
were
no
releases
that
created
any
buzz
at
the
box
office.
However,
the
first
quarter
of
2024,
ended
on
a
very
good
note
with
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
doing
well
at
the
box
office,
and
it
is
still
grabbing
the
attention
of
the
audiences.
Box
Office
Report
Of
First
Quarter
Of
2024
Filmibeat
interacted
with
producer
and
film
business
expert,
Girish
Johar,
and
when
asked
him
about
how
the
first
quarter
of
2024
has
been
for
Bollywood,
he
told
us,
"Compared
to
2023,
we
are
almost
20%
behind.
We
are
a
little
muted
in
this
quarter;
big
films
haven't
done
that
well
which
was
expected.
Last
year,
we
had
Pathaan
to
catch
up
to,
and
this
year,
Fighter
was
expected
to
do
bombastic
business,
but
it
did
decently
well."
"The
surprises
that
were
added
this
year
were
Article
370
and
Shaitaan.
And
now,
we
had
a
good
start
with
Crew
and
Godzilla
x
Kong:
The
New
Empire.
Even
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
has
done
decently
well.
So,
these
are
the
few
films
that
have
stood
out.
Baring
that
I
don't
think
anything
conclusive
have
been
released
to
work
at
the
box
office."
In
2023,
there
were
only
3
films
that
had
done
well
at
the
box
office
in
the
first
three
months,
and
in
2024,
there
are
more
than
3
films
that
have
got
the
hit
tag.
But,
a
blockbuster
like
Pathaan
is
clearly
missing
this
year.
Let's
wait
and
watch
how
the
next
quarter
of
2024
will
be
for
Bollywood.