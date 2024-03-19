Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Box Office Collection: Sargun Mehta's Film Registers Blockbuster Weekend

Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri
Box
Office
Update:
Coming
from
the
house
of
the
people's
couple
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
seems
to
have
started
its
box
office
journey
on
a
high
note.
Having
brought
an
interesting
story,
the
masses'
favorite
couple
is
ruling
the
hearts
of
the
masses
with
their
film
which
is
quite
evident
with
its
box
run
that
has
made
it
register
a
blockbuster
weekend
with
a
whooping
10.79
Cr.
Collection.
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
is
taking
over
the
box
office.
Released
on
15th
March,
the
film
collected
2.74
Cr.
on
the
1st
Day,
Friday,
which
raised
to
3.95
Cr.
on
the
2nd
Day,
Saturday,
and
4.10
Cr.
on
the
3rd
Day,
Sunday.
With
this,
the
film
successfully
made
its
stand
with
a
whooping
total
of
10.79
Cr.
on
its
first
weekend,
registering
phenomenal
growth.
The
people's
couples,
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
recently
spotted
the
limelight
with
their
presence
when
they
graced
the
premiere
of
Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
produced
by
them
under
Dreamiyata
Entertainment
Pvt
Ltd.
The
Punjabi
star
Gippy
Grewal,
who
is
also
the
lead
cast
of
the
film,
was
present
at
the
grand
premiere
night.
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
is
indeed
a
film
to
mark,
as
it
was
produced
by
the
people's
couple
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
under
their
production,
Dreamiyata
Entertainment
Pvt.
Ltd.
The
film
released
on
the
big
screens
on
15th
March
2024.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 14:05 [IST]