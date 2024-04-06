Kriti Sanon Box Office Report: 9 Flops And 6 Hits, A Look At The Decade Long Journey Of The Crew Actress

Kriti
Sanon
Box
Office
Report:
Kriti
Sanon
will
be
completing
10
years
in
the
Hindi
film
industry
this
year.
She
started
her
career
with
the
2014
release
Heropanti
which
also
starred
Tiger
Shroff
in
the
lead
role.
The
movie
did
well
at
the
box
office,
and
gave
both,
Kriti
and
Tiger
a
good
start
in
Bollywood.
The
actress
then
went
on
to
star
in
many
films,
and
in
these
10
years,
she
has
done
17
films
in
which
she
played
the
lead
role,
and
out
of
which
15
were
theatrical
releases
and
two
were
OTT
release.
While
Kriti
started
with
a
bang
with
Heropanti,
her
next
two
releases,
Dilwale
and
Raabta,
failed
to
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
However,
while
the
two
biggies
didn't
work,
a
small
film
like
Bareilly
Ki
Barfi
did
wonders
at
the
box
office.
In
2018,
Kriti
had
no
releases,
and
then
in
2019,
we
got
to
see
her
in
four
films,
Luka
Chuppi,
Arjun
Patiala,
Housefull
4,
and
Panipat.
While
Luka
Chuppi
and
Housefull
4
did
well
at
the
box
office,
Arjun
Patiala
and
Panipat
were
disasters.
Of
course,
due
to
the
pandemic,
in
2020,
the
actress
had
no
releases.
But,
in
2021,
she
was
seen
in
Mimi,
her
career's
best
performance
till
date.
The
movie
got
an
OTT
releases,
and
was
loved
by
one
and
all,
and
Kriti
also
won
a
National
Award
for
it.
In
the
same
year,
she
had
another
OTT
Hum
Do
Hamare
Do
which
didn't
create
any
buzz.
The
years
2022
and
2023
saw
a
downfall
for
the
actress
sue
to
back-to-back
flops
like
Bachchhan
Paandey,
Bhediya,
Shehzada,
Adipurush,
and
Ganapath.
Not
just
that
these
films
didn't
do
a
great
business,
but
as
an
actress,
these
movies
didn't
give
any
chance
to
Kriti
to
shine.
However,
she
has
started
the
year
2024,
with
a
bang.
In
just
three
months,
she
had
two
releases,
and
both
did
well
at
the
box
office,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
and
Crew.
While
of
course
Kriti
deserves
all
the
credit
for
the
success
of
the
former,
the
latter
worked
because
of
the
two
other
female
superstars
in
the
movie,
Tabu
and
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan.
Kriti
Sanon
Upcoming
Movies
Currently,
Kriti
has
Do
Patti
lined
up
which
will
be
getting
an
OTT
release.
While
her
decade
long
career
has
seen
a
lot
of
ups
and
downs,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
what
the
actress
has
in
store
for
the
audience's
further.