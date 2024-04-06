Kriti Sanon Box Office Report: 9 Flops And 6 Hits, A Look At The Decade Long Journey Of The Crew Actress

Kriti Sanon Box Office Report: Kriti Sanon will be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry this year. She started her career with the 2014 release Heropanti which also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The movie did well at the box office, and gave both, Kriti and Tiger a good start in Bollywood. The actress then went on to star in many films, and in these 10 years, she has done 17 films in which she played the lead role, and out of which 15 were theatrical releases and two were OTT release.

While Kriti started with a bang with Heropanti, her next two releases, Dilwale and Raabta, failed to make a mark at the box office. However, while the two biggies didn't work, a small film like Bareilly Ki Barfi did wonders at the box office.

In 2018, Kriti had no releases, and then in 2019, we got to see her in four films, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat. While Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 did well at the box office, Arjun Patiala and Panipat were disasters.

Of course, due to the pandemic, in 2020, the actress had no releases. But, in 2021, she was seen in Mimi, her career's best performance till date. The movie got an OTT releases, and was loved by one and all, and Kriti also won a National Award for it. In the same year, she had another OTT Hum Do Hamare Do which didn't create any buzz.

The years 2022 and 2023 saw a downfall for the actress sue to back-to-back flops like Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath. Not just that these films didn't do a great business, but as an actress, these movies didn't give any chance to Kriti to shine.

However, she has started the year 2024, with a bang. In just three months, she had two releases, and both did well at the box office, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. While of course Kriti deserves all the credit for the success of the former, the latter worked because of the two other female superstars in the movie, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kriti Sanon Upcoming Movies

Currently, Kriti has Do Patti lined up which will be getting an OTT release. While her decade long career has seen a lot of ups and downs, it will be interesting to see what the actress has in store for the audience's further.