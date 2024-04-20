Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: LSD 2 Gets A Poor Opening; Fails To Beat Vidya's Film

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:
The
much-talked-about
sequel,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
finally
hit
cinemas
yesterday
(April
19).
A
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
2010
film,
LSD
2
had
a
dull
opening
at
cinemas.
Directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee,
who
helmed
the
first
part
as
well,
the
sequel
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead.
The
sequel
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
audiences
an
critics
alike.
For
those
unawared,
LSD
2
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
rom-com
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
Let's
take
a
look
at
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
opening
day
collection
report
-
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Opening
Day
Collection
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
sheds
light
upon
the
modern
day
love
scenario
and
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'.
LSD
2
had
a
slow,
rather
dull
start
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
the
sequel
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
15
lakhs
(early
estimates)
only.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
an
overall
5.48%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Friday,
April
19,
2024!
The
film
is
expectped
to
earn
decent
numbers
over
the
weekend.
According
to
reports
surfacing
online,
LSD
2
failed
to
beat
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
in
cinemas.
Both
the
films
witnessed
a
dull
opening,
but
Dibakar
Banerjee's
earned
way
much
lesser
than
Vidya's
film.
To
note,
both
LSD
2
and
DADP
released
in
limited
screens.