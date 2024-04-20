Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: LSD 2 Gets A Poor Opening; Fails To Beat Vidya's Film

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The much-talked-about sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, finally hit cinemas yesterday (April 19). A sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's 2010 film, LSD 2 had a dull opening at cinemas. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, who helmed the first part as well, the sequel stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead. The sequel opened to mixed reviews from audiences an critics alike. For those unawared, LSD 2 clashed with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Let's take a look at Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 opening day collection report -

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Opening Day Collection

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 sheds light upon the modern day love scenario and follows the theme of 'love in the times of the internet'.

LSD 2 had a slow, rather dull start at the box office. According to a report published by Sacnilk, the sequel managed to rake in Rs 15 lakhs (early estimates) only.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall 5.48% Hindi occupancy on Friday, April 19, 2024! The film is expectped to earn decent numbers over the weekend.

LSD 2 Hindi Occupancy In Theatres:

Morning Shows - 5.23%

Afternoon Shows - 5.39%

Evening Shows - 5.41%

Night Shows - 5.90%

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Vs Do Aur Do Pyaar

According to reports surfacing online, LSD 2 failed to beat Do Aur Do Pyaar in cinemas. Both the films witnessed a dull opening, but Dibakar Banerjee's earned way much lesser than Vidya's film. To note, both LSD 2 and DADP released in limited screens.

Vidya, Pratik, Ileana and Sendhil starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar managed to rake in around Rs 55 lakhs (early estimates), as per sacnilk.

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, LSD 2 also features internet sensation Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee and Anu Malik among others in came roles.