Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Dibakar's LSD 2 Struggles To Cross 50 Lakhs

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hit cinemas yestday amid much anticipation. However, the highly-awaited sequel is struggling at the box office. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 - a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's 2010 film - opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. The sequel features Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead. The film clashed with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction Report

LSD 2 has been receiving an underwhelming response from everyone. Given the current buzz around the film, the movie is not expected to witness a major growth in numbers.

The sequel is expected to hardly have any growth on Saturday and will struggle to cross even Rs 50 lakhs at the box office in 2 days.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Opening Day Collection

LSD 2 had a poor opening at the box office. As per a report published by Sacnilk, the sequel managed to rake in Rs 15 lakhs (early estimates) only on Friday. The sequel had an overall 5.48% Hindi occupancy on Friday, April 19, the report adds.

Reportedly, LSD 2 had 5.23% Hindi occupancy in morning shows, 5.39% in afternoon shows, 5.41% occupancy in evening shows and 5.90% occupancy in night shows.

About LSD 2

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 also stars Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik and Swastika Mukherjee amonh others in pivotal roles.

The film follows the theme of 'love in the times of the internet'.