Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Dibakar's LSD 2 Struggles To Cross 50 Lakhs

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
Filmmaker
Dibakar
Banerjee's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
hit
cinemas
yestday
amid
much
anticipation.
However,
the
highly-awaited
sequel
is
struggling
at
the
box
office.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
-
a
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
2010
film
-
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
The
sequel
features
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead.
The
film
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
rom-com
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction
Report
LSD
2
has
been
receiving
an
underwhelming
response
from
everyone.
Given
the
current
buzz
around
the
film,
the
movie
is
not
expected
to
witness
a
major
growth
in
numbers.
The
sequel
is
expected
to
hardly
have
any
growth
on
Saturday
and
will
struggle
to
cross
even
Rs
50
lakhs
at
the
box
office
in
2
days.
LSD
2
had
a
poor
opening
at
the
box
office.
As
per
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
the
sequel
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
15
lakhs
(early
estimates)
only
on
Friday.
The
sequel
had
an
overall
5.48%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Friday,
April
19,
the
report
adds.
Directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
produced
by
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
also
stars
Mouni
Roy,
Uorfi
Javed,
Tusshar
Kapoor,
Anu
Malik
and
Swastika
Mukherjee
amonh
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 17:31 [IST]