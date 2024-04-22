Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: LSD 2 Struggles To Reach 1 Cr In 1st Weekend Despite Growth

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3:
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R.
Kapoor
joined
hands
again
for
the
much-anticipated
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
a
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
critically-acclaimed
2010
film.
Amid
much
anticipation,
the
film
hit
theatres
on
19th
April
2024.
However,
the
sequel
failed
to
meet
expectations
of
the
fans
and
opened
to
mixed
response
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
After
a
dull
opening
in
theatres,
LSD
2
witnessed
a
significant
growth
in
box
office
numbers
on
Sunday,
as
per
latest
reports.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Opening
Weekend
Box
Office
Collection
Dibakar's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
an
underwhelming,
rather
dull
opening
in
cinemas
on
Friday
(April
19).
The
sequel
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
While
both
the
films
had
a
poor
opening,
LSD
2
lagged
way
behind
Vidya-Pratik's
film.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
collected
Rs
15
lakhs
only
on
Friday
and
witnessed
further
dip
in
numbers
on
Saturday.
The
film
could
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
12
lakhs
on
day
2.
However,
the
movie
witnessed
a
sdecent
growth
on
Sunday.
According
to
Sacnilk,
LSD
2
minted
around
Rs
45
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
day
3,
taking
the
total
opening
weekend
collection
to
around
Rs
72
LAKHS!
Despite
the
growth,
the
film
struglled
to
even
reach
the
Rs
1
cr-mark
in
3
days.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
an
overall
7.92%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Sunday,
April
21,
2024.
Directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
produced
by
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
the
sequel
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'.
LSD
2
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead,
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor,
Sophie
Choudry
and
Anu
Malik
among
others
in
cameo
roles.