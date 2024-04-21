Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Will LSD 2 Be Able To Beat Vidya's Film?

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction:
Dibakar
Banerjee's
much-anticipated
sequel,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
a
slow,
rather
dull
start
at
the
box
office.
LSD
2
-
a
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
2010
film
-
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
witnessed
a
further
drop
in
numbers
on
Saturday.
The
film
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
DO
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
While
both
the
films
had
an
underwhelming
opening
at
the
box
office,
Vidya's
rom-com
picked
up
pace
on
Saturday.
Will
LSD
2
be
able
to
beat
DADP
today?
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
The
much-anticipated
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
is
struggling
to
pull
audiences
to
theatres.
The
film
managed
to
collect
Rs
15
lakhs
on
its
opening
day.
The
film
witnessed
further
drop
in
numbers
and
minted
around
Rs
12
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
Saturday,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
27
lakhs
in
2
days,
according
to
Sacnilk.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction
Report
While
LSD
2
has
been
receiving
a
lukewarm
response
in
cinemas,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
showing
a
decent
upward
growth.
Given
the
current
trend,
LSD
2
will
inarguably
fail
to
beat
Vidya-Pratik's
rom-com
by
a
noticeable
margin.
As
reported
by
Sacnilk,
Dibakar
Banerjee's
sequel
has
managed
to
collect
Rs
2
lakhs
on
its
3rd
day
as
of
now.
The
film
is
expected
to
underperform
on
Sunday
as
well
and
will
struggle
to
cross
Rs
35
lakhs
during
the
weekend.
Directed
by
Banerjee
and
produced
by
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
LSD
2
follows
the
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'.
The
film
also
features
Mouni
Roy,
Anu
Malik
and
Tusshar
Kapoor
among
others
in
cameo
roles.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 12:45 [IST]