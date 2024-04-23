Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: LSD 2 Scores LOWEST On 1st Monday; Struggles To Cross 1 Cr

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
The
1st
Monday
box
office
report
card
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
is
finally
here
and
it's
way
below
the
expectation.
Amid
much
anticipation,
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2
-
a
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
critically
acclaimed
2010
film
-
released
in
cinemas
on
April
19,
2024.
The
sequel
had
an
underwhelming,
rather
poor
start
at
the
box
office.
LSD
2
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
After
witnessing
a
decent
growth
on
Sunday,
LSD
2
recorded
it's
lowest
single-day
collection
on
Monday.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
Miserably
Fails
On
1st
Monday
Given
the
box
office
number,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
miserably
failed
its
1st
Monday
test.
The
film
had
a
poor
box
offive
opening
and
raked
in
Rs
15
lakhs
on
Friday.
LSD
2
witnessed
a
slight
growth
on
Sunday
after
having
a
dip
further
below
than
the
1st
day
on
Saturday.
According
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
managed
to
collect
Rs
8
lakhs
(early
estimates)
only
on
Monday,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
73
LAKHS
in
4
days.
The
film
had
an
overall
6.68%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Monday,
April
22
-
5.18%
occupnacy
in
morning
shows,
5.52%
Hindi
occupancy
in
afternoon
shows,
5.22%
occupancy
in
evening
shows
and
10.78%
occupancy
in
night
shows.
LSD
2
raked
in
Rs
10
lakhs
on
Saturday
and
Rs
40
lakhs
on
Sunday.
Directed
by
Dibakar
and
produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor,
LSD
2
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead,
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor,
Anu
Malik
and
Sophie
Choudry
in
cameo
roles.
The
sequel
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'.