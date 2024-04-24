Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: LSD 2 Sees ZERO Growth On Tuesday? See FULL Report

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 - a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's critically-acclaimed 2010 film - is struggling to pull audiences to thetares. Amid much anticipation, the sequel released in cinemas on April 19, 2024, and barely saw any major growth in box office numbers. LSD 2 clashed with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's latest rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar. As per latest reports, LSD 2 barely had any growth on Tursday. Check out full report below:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Barely Sees Any Zero Growth On Day 5

LSD 2 opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film collected Rs 15 lakhs on Friday. The box office numbers dropped further below on Saturday, however, the film managed to pick up a decent pace on Sunday.

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 barely saw any growth on day 5. The report suggests that the sequel raked in around Rs 8 lakhs (early estimates) on Tuesday. As per the report, the movie had also minted around 8 lakhs on its 1st Monday.

Now, the estimated 5-day nett collection stands at around Rs 81 LAKHS! LSD 2 had an overall 7.46% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, April 23.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day-Wise Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹ 15 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹ 10 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹ 40 lakhs

Day 4 (Monday) - ₹ 8 lakhs (rough data)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - ₹ 8 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 81 LAKHS

About LSD 2

Directed by Dibakar and produced by Ektaa, LSD 2 stars Bonita Rajpurohit, Paritosh Tiwari and Abhinav Singh in the lead. The film also features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, and Anu Malik among others in cameo roles.

The sequel follows the theme of 'love in the times of the internet'.