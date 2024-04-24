Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: LSD 2 Sees ZERO Growth On Tuesday? See FULL Report

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5:
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
-
a
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
critically-acclaimed
2010
film
-
is
struggling
to
pull
audiences
to
thetares.
Amid
much
anticipation,
the
sequel
released
in
cinemas
on
April
19,
2024,
and
barely
saw
any
major
growth
in
box
office
numbers.
LSD
2
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
latest
rom-com
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
As
per
latest
reports,
LSD
2
barely
had
any
growth
on
Tursday.
Check
out
full
report
below:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Barely
Sees
Any
Zero
Growth
On
Day
5
LSD
2
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
The
film
collected
Rs
15
lakhs
on
Friday.
The
box
office
numbers
dropped
further
below
on
Saturday,
however,
the
film
managed
to
pick
up
a
decent
pace
on
Sunday.
According
to
the
latest
Sacnilk
report,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
barely
saw
any
growth
on
day
5.
The
report
suggests
that
the
sequel
raked
in
around
Rs
8
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
Tuesday.
As
per
the
report,
the
movie
had
also
minted
around
8
lakhs
on
its
1st
Monday.
Directed
by
Dibakar
and
produced
by
Ektaa,
LSD
2
stars
Bonita
Rajpurohit,
Paritosh
Tiwari
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead.
The
film
also
features
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor,
and
Anu
Malik
among
others
in
cameo
roles.
The
sequel
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 10:04 [IST]