Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: LSD 2 Mints Almost 6 Times LESSER Than Vidya's Rom-Com

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6:
Amid
much
anticipation,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
hit
cinemas
on
April
19,
2024.
Directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee,
LSD
2
-
a
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
critically-acclaimed
2010
-
had
a
dull
opening
at
the
box
office.
The
film
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan-Pratik
Gandhi's
latest
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
LSD
2
has
been
struggling
to
pull
audiences
to
theatres.
As
per
reports,
the
movie
witnessed
further
drop
in
numbers
on
day
6.
Read
on...
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Cast,
Plot
Deets
&
More:
Helmed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
bankrolled
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
LSD
2
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
time
of
the
internet'.
The
sequel
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonit
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
in
the
lead
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor,
Sphie
Choudry
and
Anu
Malik
among
others
in
cameo
roles.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Drops
Further
Below
On
Day
6
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
opened
to
a
box
office
collection
of
Rs
15
lakhs.
The
film
had
seen
a
further
dip
on
Saturday,
however,
it
picked
up
a
decent
pace
on
Sunday.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
LSD
2
collected
Rs
5
lakhs
only
(early
estimates)
Wednesday,
taking
the
total
estimated
nett
collection
to
Rs
86
LAKHS
in
6
days.
On
the
other
hand,
due
to
the
lack
of
strong
competitions,
Vidya-Pratik's
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
collected
around
Rs
3.17
CRORES
in
6
days.
The
rom-com
reportedly
raked
in
Rs
28
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
Wednesday,
as
per
Sacnilk.