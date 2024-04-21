Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ekta Kapoor's Produced Film Crossed 50 lakh? Know Numbers

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Day
2
Box
Office
Collection:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
recieved
mixed
reviews
on
internet.
The
movie
received
an
average
of
3.4/5
rating
from
the
renowned
reviewers,
including
Filmibeat
as
well.
The
movie
released
on
Friday,
April
19.
Despite
registering
the
low
opening,
the
movie
was
expected
to
do
a
little
better
on
the
weekend.
Based
on
the
real-life
scandals,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
explore
the
theme
"Love
in
the
times
of
the
internet." Detailing
the
difficulties
and
complexities
of
love
life,
the
movie
shows
howone
managed
their
relationship
while
struggling
to
balance
life
with
tech-freak
society.
As
we
explore
more
about
the
movie,
let
us
take
a
look
at
Day
2
Box
Office
collection.
Grossing
15
lakhs
on
the
opening
day,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
managed
to
rake
12
lakhs
on
Day
2.
As
per
Sacnilk's
reports,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
made
a
gross
total
of
0.27
crores.
The
movie
is
expected
to
make
more
money
on
Sunday.
Luring
the
viewers
with
addictive
offer,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
was
Buy
1
Get
1
ticket
free
with
code
LSD2
on
it's
premiere
dat.
LOVE
SEX
AUR
DHOKHA
2
DAY
1
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
Making
a
net
total
of
15
lakhs
on
Day
1,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
witnessed
an
overall
occupancy
of
5.48%.
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
Day
1
15
lakh
Friday
(Premiere
day)
Day
2
12
lakh
Saturday
TOTAL
27
lakh
LOVE
SEX
AUR
DHOKHA
2
CAST
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
features
Nimrit
Ahluwalia,
Swaroopa
Ghosh,
Uorfi
Javed,
Anupam
Joardar,
and
Bonita
Rajpurohit.
Other
renowned
actors
featured
in
the
movie
are
Tusshar
Kapoor
and
Anu
Malik.
Mouni
Roy
is
seen
in
the
cameo
role
in
the
movie.
LOVE
SEX
AUR
DHOKHA
2
CREW
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
is
directed
by
Dibankar
Banerjee.
Dibankar
is
also
the
co-producer
of
the
movie
along
with
Tanvi
Gandhi,
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Shobha
Kapoor.
Ravi
Singh
is
the
executive
producer
of
the
movie.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 10:11 [IST]