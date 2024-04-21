Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ekta Kapoor's Produced Film Crossed 50 lakh? Know Numbers

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 recieved mixed reviews on internet. The movie received an average of 3.4/5 rating from the renowned reviewers, including Filmibeat as well. The movie released on Friday, April 19. Despite registering the low opening, the movie was expected to do a little better on the weekend. Based on the real-life scandals, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explore the theme "Love in the times of the internet." Detailing the difficulties and complexities of love life, the movie shows howone managed their relationship while struggling to balance life with tech-freak society. As we explore more about the movie, let us take a look at Day 2 Box Office collection.

LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA 2 DAY 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Grossing 15 lakhs on the opening day, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 managed to rake 12 lakhs on Day 2. As per Sacnilk's reports, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 made a gross total of 0.27 crores. The movie is expected to make more money on Sunday. Luring the viewers with addictive offer, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was Buy 1 Get 1 ticket free with code LSD2 on it's premiere dat.

LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA 2 DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Making a net total of 15 lakhs on Day 1, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 5.48%.

BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Day 1 15 lakh Friday (Premiere day) Day 2 12 lakh Saturday TOTAL 27 lakh

LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA 2 CAST

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 features Nimrit Ahluwalia, Swaroopa Ghosh, Uorfi Javed, Anupam Joardar, and Bonita Rajpurohit. Other renowned actors featured in the movie are Tusshar Kapoor and Anu Malik. Mouni Roy is seen in the cameo role in the movie.

LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA 2 CREW

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is directed by Dibankar Banerjee. Dibankar is also the co-producer of the movie along with Tanvi Gandhi, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Ravi Singh is the executive producer of the movie.