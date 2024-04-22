Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 4 BO Collection Prediction: Ekta Kapoor Produced Film To See A Major Drop On Monday?

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Day
4
Box
Office
Prediction:
Ekta
Kapoor
produced
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
a
slow
start
on
it's
premiere
day.
The
movie
saw
a
great
collection
on
it's
first
Sunday.
But
it
seems
that
it
is
about
to
hit
the
dip
once
again.
Since
Day
4
is
Monday,
it
is
expected
that
less
people
will
visit
the
theaters.
The
most
box
office
collection
is
generally
seen
on
the
weekend
as
people
generally
goes
out
to
wath
the
movies
on
their
holiday.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
premiere
on
Friday,
April
19,
2024.
On
the
premiere
day
of
the
movie,
the
makers
lured
more
viewers
by
offering
buy
1
get
1
ticket.
But
seems
to
have
not
worked.
Let
us
explore
what
could
be
the
Day
4
box
office
collection
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Day
4
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
raked
around
52
lakh
on
Day
3.
This
was
the
most
the
movie
earned
ever
sionce
it's
premiere.
But
what's
coming
ahead
is
not
going
to
be
a
good
news
for
the
makers.
It
is
expected
that
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Day
4
box
office
collection
will
see
a
major
dip.
There
are
no
prediction
data
of
Day
4
revealed
yet
but
it
is
speculated
that
the
movie
might
earn
below
20
lakhs
once
again.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
is
expected
to
gross
somewhere
around
12-18
crore
on
it's
Day
4.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Friday
15
lakh
Day
2
Saturday
12
lakh
Day
3
Sunday
around
52
lakh
Day
4
Monday
around
12--18
lakh
(estimated)
Ekta
Kapoor
REVEALS
Mouni
Roy,
Tussar
Kapoor,
and
Anu
Malik
Did
Cameo
For
Her
In
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ekta
Kapoor
recently
took
to
social
media
to
thanks
all
the
actors
who
did
cameo
role
in
her
movie
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
She
wrote,
"How
will
ever
thank
@imouniroy
@tusshark89
@sophiechoudry
@anumalikmusic
for
the
cameos
they
did
for
me
!" She
then
recealed
that
these
actors
did
not
charge
a
penny
to
appear
on
the
show.
Ekta
added,
"Not@a
penny
charged
...
they
showed
up
n
got
full
12
hour
days
for
the
film!
so
much
love
n
genuine
gratitude
I
have
for
them
!!!"
The
producer
went
on
to
reveal
that
the
movie
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
was
made
with
a
lot
of
"jugaad." She
then
went
on
to
lure
more
people
in
the
theaters
by
saying,
"And
all
of
you
who
haven't
seen
the
film
yet.
Go
go
go.
It's
running
in
the
theatres
near
you
x."
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 10:11 [IST]