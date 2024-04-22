Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 4 BO Collection Prediction: Ekta Kapoor Produced Film To See A Major Drop On Monday?

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 4 Box Office Prediction: Ekta Kapoor produced Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had a slow start on it's premiere day. The movie saw a great collection on it's first Sunday. But it seems that it is about to hit the dip once again. Since Day 4 is Monday, it is expected that less people will visit the theaters. The most box office collection is generally seen on the weekend as people generally goes out to wath the movies on their holiday. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 premiere on Friday, April 19, 2024. On the premiere day of the movie, the makers lured more viewers by offering buy 1 get 1 ticket. But seems to have not worked. Let us explore what could be the Day 4 box office collection of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection Prediction

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 raked around 52 lakh on Day 3. This was the most the movie earned ever sionce it's premiere. But what's coming ahead is not going to be a good news for the makers. It is expected that Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 4 box office collection will see a major dip. There are no prediction data of Day 4 revealed yet but it is speculated that the movie might earn below 20 lakhs once again. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is expected to gross somewhere around 12-18 crore on it's Day 4.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 Friday 15 lakh Day 2 Saturday 12 lakh Day 3 Sunday around 52 lakh Day 4 Monday around 12--18 lakh (estimated)

Ekta Kapoor REVEALS Mouni Roy, Tussar Kapoor, and Anu Malik Did Cameo For Her In Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Ekta Kapoor recently took to social media to thanks all the actors who did cameo role in her movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She wrote, "How will ever thank @imouniroy @tusshark89 @sophiechoudry @anumalikmusic for the cameos they did for me !" She then recealed that these actors did not charge a penny to appear on the show. Ekta added, "Not@a penny charged ... they showed up n got full 12 hour days for the film! so much love n genuine gratitude I have for them !!!"

The producer went on to reveal that the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was made with a lot of "jugaad." She then went on to lure more people in the theaters by saying, "And all of you who haven't seen the film yet. Go go go. It's running in the theatres near you x."