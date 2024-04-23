LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film To Struggle To Earn 10L On 1st Tuesday

LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (popularly known as LSD 2) has been one of the most talked about releases of the year. After all, this happens to be the second installment of the 2010 release Love Sex Aur Dhokha which marked the debut of Rajkumar Rao. After the impressive success of LSD, LSD 2 was released amid much fanfare. However, it opened to an average response.

Starring Urfi Javed, Swastika Mukherjee along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor and Anu Malik in cameos, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had interlinked stories that revolves around self discovery, identity and complexities of relationships in the ongoing digital age. The movie witnessed a slow start at the box office and has been struggling since the first day itself.

To note. LSD 2 started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 15 lakhs. While the movie saw its first drop on day 2, the first Sunday game with a massive boom for this Dibakar Banerjee directorial. However, LSD 2 witnessed another drop in numbers yesterday (day 4/ first Monday) and minted Rs 8 lakhs which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 73 lakhs. Given the trend, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is likely to struggle today (day 5/ first Tuesday) as well to touch Rs 10 lakhs mark.

To note, LSD 2 will be facing a competition from Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. It will be interesting to see if LSD 2 can survive this competition at the box office in the coming days

Meanwhile talking about the film, director Dibakar Banerjee stated, "If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion".