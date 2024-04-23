LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film To Struggle To Earn 10L On 1st Tuesday

LSD
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5
Prediction:
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
(popularly
known
as
LSD
2)
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
releases
of
the
year.
After
all,
this
happens
to
be
the
second
installment
of
the
2010
release
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
which
marked
the
debut
of
Rajkumar
Rao.
After
the
impressive
success
of
LSD,
LSD
2
was
released
amid
much
fanfare.
However,
it
opened
to
an
average
response.
Starring
Urfi
Javed,
Swastika
Mukherjee
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor
and
Anu
Malik
in
cameos,
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
interlinked
stories
that
revolves
around
self
discovery,
identity
and
complexities
of
relationships
in
the
ongoing
digital
age.
The
movie
witnessed
a
slow
start
at
the
box
office
and
has
been
struggling
since
the
first
day
itself.
To
note.
LSD
2
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15
lakhs.
While
the
movie
saw
its
first
drop
on
day
2,
the
first
Sunday
game
with
a
massive
boom
for
this
Dibakar
Banerjee
directorial.
However,
LSD
2
witnessed
another
drop
in
numbers
yesterday
(day
4/
first
Monday)
and
minted
Rs
8
lakhs
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
73
lakhs.
Given
the
trend,
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
is
likely
to
struggle
today
(day
5/
first
Tuesday)
as
well
to
touch
Rs
10
lakhs
mark.
To
note,
LSD
2
will
be
facing
a
competition
from
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
LSD
2
can
survive
this
competition
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
Meanwhile
talking
about
the
film,
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
stated,
"If
you
are
not
an
adult
then
do
not
watch
the
LSD
2
as
it
is
a
story
of
teenagers
and
kids,
but
teenagers
and
kids
cannot
watch
it
now.
If
adults
are
coming
with
their
families
to
watch
the
film,
then
talk
to
them
first.
And,
if
you
have
a
family
with
whom
talking
is
not
possible,
then
do
not
come
with
your
family.
Come
with
yourself,
come
with
friends,
come
with
girlfriends,
come
with
boyfriends,
come
with
office
people.
But,
think
before
coming
with
family
members.
And,
please
watch
it
with
discretion".
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 8:26 [IST]