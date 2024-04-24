LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film To Hold Steady; Inches Close To 90L Mark

LSD
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction:
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
have
been
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
as
the
producer
and
director
have
collaborated
again
after
14
years.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
The
duo,
who
had
come
together
for
2010
release
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
(LSD),
have
now
joined
hands
for
the
second
installment
of
the
movie.
Titled
as
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
(popularly
known
as
LSD
2)
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
releases
of
the
year.
Starring
Urfi
Javed,
Swastika
Mukherjee
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor
and
Anu
Malik
in
cameos,
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience.
To
note,
LSD
2
had
interlinked
stories
that
revolved
around
self
discovery,
identity
and
complexities
of
relationships
in
the
ongoing
digital
age.
Despite
releasing
amid
a
lot
of
buzz,
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
has
failed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire
and
has
been
struggling
to
make
even
Rs
50
lakhs
in
a
single
day
so
far.
LSD
2
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15
lakhs
and
has
been
witnessing
a
dip
in
numbers
ever
since.
In
fact,
the
first
Monday
(day
4)
came
with
a
drop
of
80%
in
the
numbers
wherein
LSD
2
minted
merely
Rs
8
lakhs.
Interestingly,
LSD
2
managed
to
hold
a
steady
ground
yesterday
(first
Tuesday/
day
5)
and
earned
Rs
8
lakhs
again
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
81
lakhs.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
LSD
2
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
70-80
lakhs
today
(first
Wednesday/
day
6)
and
will
inch
close
to
Rs
90
lakhs
mark.
To
note,
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
is
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
the
latter
is
already
giving
this
Dibar
Banerjee's
directorial
a
tough
time.
Meanwhile
talking
about
the
film,
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
stated,
"If
you
are
not
an
adult
then
do
not
watch
the
LSD
2
as
it
is
a
story
of
teenagers
and
kids,
but
teenagers
and
kids
cannot
watch
it
now.
If
adults
are
coming
with
their
families
to
watch
the
film,
then
talk
to
them
first.
And,
if
you
have
a
family
with
whom
talking
is
not
possible,
then
do
not
come
with
your
family.
Come
with
yourself,
come
with
friends,
come
with
girlfriends,
come
with
boyfriends,
come
with
office
people.
But,
think
before
coming
with
family
members.
And,
please
watch
it
with
discretion".
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 9:05 [IST]