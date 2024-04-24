LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film To Hold Steady; Inches Close To 90L Mark

LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee have been all over the headlines these days as the producer and director have collaborated again after 14 years. Yes! You read it right. The duo, who had come together for 2010 release Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), have now joined hands for the second installment of the movie. Titled as LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (popularly known as LSD 2) has been one of the most talked about releases of the year.

Starring Urfi Javed, Swastika Mukherjee along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor and Anu Malik in cameos, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had opened to mixed reviews from the audience. To note, LSD 2 had interlinked stories that revolved around self discovery, identity and complexities of relationships in the ongoing digital age. Despite releasing amid a lot of buzz, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has failed to set the box office on fire and has been struggling to make even Rs 50 lakhs in a single day so far.

LSD 2 made an opening day collection of Rs 15 lakhs and has been witnessing a dip in numbers ever since. In fact, the first Monday (day 4) came with a drop of 80% in the numbers wherein LSD 2 minted merely Rs 8 lakhs. Interestingly, LSD 2 managed to hold a steady ground yesterday (first Tuesday/ day 5) and earned Rs 8 lakhs again which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 81 lakhs. Given the ongoing trend, LSD 2 is expected to mint Rs 70-80 lakhs today (first Wednesday/ day 6) and will inch close to Rs 90 lakhs mark.

To note, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is witnessing a box office clash with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar and the latter is already giving this Dibar Banerjee's directorial a tough time.

Meanwhile talking about the film, director Dibakar Banerjee stated, "If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion".