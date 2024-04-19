LSD2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film To Have Slow Start; Will Fail To Touch 5C

LSD
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
Remember
the
much
talked
about
2010
release
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha?
The
movie
had
managed
to
create
a
stir
in
the
town
and
had
interlinked
stories
about
honour
killing,
an
MMS
scandal
and
sting
operations.
And
now,
over
a
decade
later,
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
has
returned
with
the
second
installment
of
the
move.
We
are
talking
about
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
which
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
today.
Produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
the
movie
features
Urfi
Javed,
Swastika
Mukherjee
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor
and
Anu
Malik
in
cameos.
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town
owing
to
its
franchise
and
the
posters.
On
the
other
hand,
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
trailer
also
left
the
audience
wanting
for
more.
Needless
to
say
there
have
been
speculations
about
how
the
movie
fare
at
the
box
office.
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction
According
to
producer
and
film
business
expert
Girish
Johar's
statement
to
Outlook
India,
LSD
2
is
expected
to
have
a
'good
start'
at
around
Rs
1-2
crores.
He
said,
"LSD
had
a
unique
concept
at
that
point
in
time
when
it
was
released.
LSD
2
is
something
that
people
are
a
little
aware
of
it.
It's
nothing
new.
People
watch
similar
kind
of
content
on
various
platforms.
I
really
hope
that
there
is
some
different
and
extra
provided
for
the
theatrical
audiences
which
they
enjoy.
I
will
be
happy
if
the
film
earns
anywhere
between
Rs
1-2
crore
mark.
As
we
know
that
the
box
office
is
dymanic,
so,
it
will
work
on
word
of
mouth.
If
the
film
is
good,
it
can
build
upon
over
the
weekend"
To
note,
LSD
2
will
be
facing
a
competition
from
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
LSD
2
can
survive
this
competition
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile
talking
about
the
film,
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
stated,
"If
you
are
not
an
adult
then
do
not
watch
the
LSD
2
as
it
is
a
story
of
teenagers
and
kids,
but
teenagers
and
kids
cannot
watch
it
now.
If
adults
are
coming
with
their
families
to
watch
the
film,
then
talk
to
them
first.
And,
if
you
have
a
family
with
whom
talking
is
not
possible,
then
do
not
come
with
your
family.
Come
with
yourself,
come
with
friends,
come
with
girlfriends,
come
with
boyfriends,
come
with
office
people.
But,
think
before
coming
with
family
members.
And,
please
watch
it
with
discretion"
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 6:17 [IST]