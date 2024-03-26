Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's Comedy Film Stays Steady During Holi Celebrations

Excel
Entertainment's
comedy
entertainer
Madgaon
Express
is
currently
the
audiences
favourite
film.
Ever
since
the
release,
the
audiences
are
raving
the
film
with
extremely
positive
response.
The
audiences
are
unanimously
hailing
the
film,
its
comedy
elements
and
also
Kunal
Kemmu,
who
has
made
a
fantastic
debut
as
a
director.
While
the
comedy
entertainer
has
glued
the
audiences
to
it,
offering
them
a
box
of
complete
laughter
and
madness
in
the
cinemas.
it
is
also
holding
well
at
the
box
office.
The
film
starring
the
most
entertaining
trio
of
Partik
Gandhi,
Avinash
Tiwary,
and
Divyendu,
is
received
very
well
from
the
masses
and
it
has
contributed
into
the
film's
box
office
numbers.
The
film
has
springs
surprise
on
the
Day
4,
and
on
the
Holi
festival
day
the
comedy
entertainer
of
the
year
has
clocked
2.72
crores.
With
the
healthy
box
office
numbers
of
2.72
cr
on
Day
4,
the
film
has
minted
the
box
office
collections
of
at
9.722
cr,
in
four
days.
The
comedy
entertainer
is
showing
upward
trend
with
each
passing
day.
The
number
of
2.72
cr
on
Day
4,
shows
an
excellent
hold
of
the
film
at
the
box
office
and
also
stands
testimony
to
the
fact
that
it
is
getting
immense
love
from
every
corner.
Madgaon
Express
has
drenched
the
audience
in
the
colours
of
its
laughter
and
fun-filled
adventure.
Well-studded
with
an
amazing
performance
by
the
cast,
a
very
interesting
story,
surprising
twists,
and
mind-blowing
punches,
the
film
is
full-on
entertainment
for
the
audience
to
relish
on
the
big
screens.
Taglined
"Bachpan
ke
sapne...
lag
gaye
apne,"
"Madgaon
Express"
promises
a
nostalgic
journey
into
childhood
dreams.
Directed
by
Kunal
Kemmu
and
produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
the
film
is
offering
audiences
a
trip
down
memory
lane
in
theatres
now.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 12:11 [IST]