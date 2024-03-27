Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Prediction Day 6: Kunal’s Film To See Lowest Numbers Today, To Mint 1Cr

Madgaon
Express
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6:
Kunal
Kemmu
has
been
making
headlines
off
late
for
his
recent
debut
directorial
release
Madgaon
Express.
The
movie
happens
to
be
a
comedy
drama
starring
Divyenndu,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Avinash
Tiwary,
Nora
Fatehi,
Upendra
Limaye
and
Chhaya
Kadam.
Produced
by
Farhan
Akhtar
and
Ritesh
Sidhwani,
the
movie
had
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
in
the
town.
But
looks
like
the
buzz
was
short
lived
and
Madgaon
Express
seems
to
be
struggling
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
The
movie,
which
saw
a
box
office
clash
with
Randeep
Hooda,
Ankita
Lokhande,
Amit
Sial
starrer
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar,
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
1.5
crores.
And
while
the
extended
Holi
weekend
came
with
a
slight
growth
in
collections,
Madgaon
Express
failed
to
cross
Rs
10
crores
mark
after
the
first
weekend.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Madgaon
Express
minted
Rs
1.5
yesterday
(day
5/first
Tuesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
11.15
crores.
And
as
per
the
ongoing
trend,
Madgaon
Express
is
expected
to
struggle
during
the
first
week
and
is
likely
to
see
its
lowest
single
day
collection
at
the
box
office
today
(day
6/first
Wednesday).
So
far,
the
movie
has
minted
Rs
12
lakhs
from
the
morning
shows
and
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
1
crores
today.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Madgaon
Express,
writer-director
Kunal
Kemmu
told
PTI,
"I
didn't
even
know
this
would
become
a
film.
This
(writing)
was
just
like
a
practice
session
for
me
to
see
if
I
can
do
this.
It
was
a
solitary
process
which
I
went
through,
and
no
one
knew
that
I
was
writing
it.
In
fact,
I
thought
if
it
ever
gets
made,
maybe
I'll
play
one
of
the
boys,
that's
the
intent
with
which
I
wrote
it"