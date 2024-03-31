Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 9: Kunal Kemmu's Film Continues To Struggle After Crew's Release

Madgaon
Express
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9:
While
other
movies
manage
to
hit
above
15
crores
really
quickly
these
days,
Kunal
Kemmu's
Madgaon
Express
seems
to
be
struggling
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
was
expected
to
make
good
numbers
on
its
second
weekend,
but
it
stalled
terribly
on
Friday
and
Saturday
as
Kareena
Kapoor,
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu's
Crew
release
took
place.
Kunal
Kemmu's
movie
registered
one
of
the
lowest
box
office
collections
on
Day
9,
barely
crossed
the
15
crore
benchmark.
It
is
anticipated
that
Madgaon
Express
will
manage
reach
16
crores
by
the
end
of
its
second
week,
but
it
will
undoubtedly
be
a
tough
road
ahead.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sanilk,
Madgaon
Express
raked
in
Rs
1.25
crores
on
its
ninth
day
(second
Saturday),
bringing
its
total
collection
to
Rs
15.65
crores.
The
extended
Holi
weekend
initially
generated
buzz
for
the
movie,
but
it
seems
to
have
now
quieted
down.
Madgaon
Express
continued
to
experience
one
of
the
lowest
box
office
collections
on
its
ninth
day.
The
movie
achieved
an
overall
occupancy
of
37.9%
on
March
30.
The
morning
shows
only
saw
around
14.4%
occupancy
in
theaters.
However,
there
was
a
slight
increase
in
attendance
during
the
afternoon
shows,
reaching
34.04%
occupancy.
The
evening
and
night
shows
witnessed
a
further
rise,
with
an
overall
occupancy
of
41.78%
and
61.35%,
respectively.
The
comedy
caper
Madgaon
Express
was
anticipated
to
be
a
significant
breakthrough
for
Kunal
Kemmu
as
he
made
his
directorial
debut
with
the
film.
Upon
the
movie's
release,
the
actor
expressed
his
gratitude,
stating,
"I'm
barely
on
Twitter/X
anymore,
but
reading
all
your
messages
and
seeing
all
the
love
for
'Madgaon
Express,'
I
just
wanted
to
thank
each
one
of
you
from
the
bottom
of
my
heart.
It's
been
quite
a
journey,
but
it
all
feels
worth
it
when
your
laughter
speaks
louder
than
words."
