Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 9: Kunal Kemmu's Film Continues To Struggle After Crew's Release

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 9: While other movies manage to hit above 15 crores really quickly these days, Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express seems to be struggling at the box office. The movie was expected to make good numbers on its second weekend, but it stalled terribly on Friday and Saturday as Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's Crew release took place. Kunal Kemmu's movie registered one of the lowest box office collections on Day 9, barely crossed the 15 crore benchmark. It is anticipated that Madgaon Express will manage reach 16 crores by the end of its second week, but it will undoubtedly be a tough road ahead.

According to a report published in Sanilk, Madgaon Express raked in Rs 1.25 crores on its ninth day (second Saturday), bringing its total collection to Rs 15.65 crores. The extended Holi weekend initially generated buzz for the movie, but it seems to have now quieted down. Madgaon Express continued to experience one of the lowest box office collections on its ninth day. The movie achieved an overall occupancy of 37.9% on March 30.

The morning shows only saw around 14.4% occupancy in theaters. However, there was a slight increase in attendance during the afternoon shows, reaching 34.04% occupancy. The evening and night shows witnessed a further rise, with an overall occupancy of 41.78% and 61.35%, respectively.

The comedy caper Madgaon Express was anticipated to be a significant breakthrough for Kunal Kemmu as he made his directorial debut with the film. Upon the movie's release, the actor expressed his gratitude, stating, "I'm barely on Twitter/X anymore, but reading all your messages and seeing all the love for 'Madgaon Express,' I just wanted to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart. It's been quite a journey, but it all feels worth it when your laughter speaks louder than words."