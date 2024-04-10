Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Takes A JUMP; Mints Much Lesser Than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his next, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the pioneer of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others in prominent roles. The upcoming biographical sports-drama is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, i.e., 11th April 2024. Previously, the film was scheduled to release in cinemas on 10th April but the makers postponed it due to Eid celebrations in India, which is on the 11th. The advance booking numbers of Ajay's sports-drama have taken a jump in the last 24 hours. The film will have a major box office clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report:

The early reviews of Maidaan are already out and they look promosing, resulting in showing an upward trend in the advance booking report.

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Ajay's film has sold over 16,304 tickets, raking in an estimated collection of Rs 37.8 LAKHS (without block seats). Overall, with block seats, the advance booking number is said to be around Rs 1.21 crores.

On the previous day, the sports-drama sold 9,942 tickets and earned around Rs 27.38 lakhs for the opening day.

Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Day 1:

Maidaan day 1 advance booking collection is much lesser than Akshay-Tiger's masala action-entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As reported by Sacnilk, BMCM has sold over 43k tickets and raked in around Rs 1.1 crores (without blocked tickets) for its opening day. Without block seats, the collection is said to be around Rs 2.53 crores.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Prithviraj Sikumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in important roles.

