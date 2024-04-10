Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Takes A JUMP; Mints Much Lesser Than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Day
1:
Ajay
Devgn
is
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
his
next,
Maidaan.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
movie
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
known
as
the
pioneer
of
Indian
football.
The
film
also
stars
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
upcoming
biographical
sports-drama
is
all
set
to
hit
theatres
tomorrow,
i.e.,
11th
April
2024.
Previously,
the
film
was
scheduled
to
release
in
cinemas
on
10th
April
but
the
makers
postponed
it
due
to
Eid
celebrations
in
India,
which
is
on
the
11th.
The
advance
booking
numbers
of
Ajay's
sports-drama
have
taken
a
jump
in
the
last
24
hours.
The
film
will
have
a
major
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Day
1
Report:
The
early
reviews
of
Maidaan
are
already
out
and
they
look
promosing,
resulting
in
showing
an
upward
trend
in
the
advance
booking
report.
According
to
the
latest
Sacnilk
report,
Ajay's
film
has
sold
over
16,304
tickets,
raking
in
an
estimated
collection
of
Rs
37.8
LAKHS
(without
block
seats).
Overall,
with
block
seats,
the
advance
booking
number
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
1.21
crores.
On
the
previous
day,
the
sports-drama
sold
9,942
tickets
and
earned
around
Rs
27.38
lakhs
for
the
opening
day.
Maidaan
VS
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Advance
Booking
Day
1:
Maidaan
day
1
advance
booking
collection
is
much
lesser
than
Akshay-Tiger's
masala
action-entertainer,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
As
reported
by
Sacnilk,
BMCM
has
sold
over
43k
tickets
and
raked
in
around
Rs
1.1
crores
(without
blocked
tickets)
for
its
opening
day.
Without
block
seats,
the
collection
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
2.53
crores.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
film
also
features
Prithviraj
Sikumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
important
roles.