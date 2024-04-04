Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay’s Film Sells 5K Tickets 6 Days Before Release; Mints THIS Amount

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in Vikas Bahl's psychological thriller Shaitaan, is now making headlines for his upcoming release. We are talking about Maidaan which happens to be a sports biographical drama. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim under's whose guidance the Indian football witnessed a golden era.

Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan features Ajay Devgn in the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the trailer has already got the audience excited. To note, Maidaan is all set to release on April 10 (Eid) and while the fans are eagerly waiting for the sports drama, the makers have finally started the advance booking and it seems to be getting a decent response.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, while there are six days left for the release of Maidaan, over five thousand tickets have been sold out for Maidaan so far and the movie has been inching towards a collection of Rs 10 lakhs. To note, the advance booking numbers are likely to increase in the coming days.

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1:

Hindi 2D - 995579 [9.96 Lac]

Tickets Sold - 5221

Shows - 478

Average Ticket Price (ATP) - 205

To note, Maidaan will be witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.