Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay’s Film Sells 5K Tickets 6 Days Before Release; Mints THIS Amount

Ajay
Devgn,
who
was
recently
seen
in
Vikas
Bahl's
psychological
thriller
Shaitaan,
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
upcoming
release.
We
are
talking
about
Maidaan
which
happens
to
be
a
sports
biographical
drama.
Directed
by
Amit
Sharma
and
produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
Maidaan
is
based
on
the
life
of
Indian
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
under's
whose
guidance
the
Indian
football
witnessed
a
golden
era.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao,
Maidaan
features
Ajay
Devgn
in
the
role
of
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
and
the
trailer
has
already
got
the
audience
excited.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
all
set
to
release
on
April
10
(Eid)
and
while
the
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
the
sports
drama,
the
makers
have
finally
started
the
advance
booking
and
it
seems
to
be
getting
a
decent
response.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
while
there
are
six
days
left
for
the
release
of
Maidaan,
over
five
thousand
tickets
have
been
sold
out
for
Maidaan
so
far
and
the
movie
has
been
inching
towards
a
collection
of
Rs
10
lakhs.
To
note,
the
advance
booking
numbers
are
likely
to
increase
in
the
coming
days.
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1:
Hindi
2D
-
995579
[9.96
Lac]
Tickets
Sold
-
5221
Shows
-
478
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
-
205
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
beat
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 16:41 [IST]