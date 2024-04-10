Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update: Ajay’s Sports Drama FAILS To Beat Shaitaan Ahead Of Release

Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1
Update:
The
year
2024
seems
to
be
quite
happening
for
Ajay
Devgn
so
far.
After
all,
post
the
phenomenal
success
of
Shaitaan,
he
is
now
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
Maidaan.
Helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
As
Maidaan
is
set
to
hit
the
screens
this
evening,
it
has
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
among
the
fans
with
its
teaser,
trailer
and
interesting
ensemble
of
cast
including
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao.
Produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
Maidaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
movie's
big
release.
Given
the
substantial
buzz,
the
makers
had
initiated
the
advance
booking
for
Maidaan
almost
a
week
ago.
However,
much
to
everyone's
surprise,
Maidaan
got
a
low
response
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
has
minted
just
Rs
54
lakhs
from
advance
booking
ahead
of
its
release.
It
is
reported
that
over
23
thousands
tickets
have
been
sold
so
far
for
the
first
day
in
India.
Hindi
2D
-
5194744.31
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
247128
Hindi
ICE
-
18670
All
India
-
5460542
[54.61
Lac]
Tickets
Sold
-
23513
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
219
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
451
Hindi
ICE
-
584
Total
Shows-
5835
Interestingly,
Maidaan
has
failed
to
beat
the
first
day
advance
booking
of
Vikas
Bahl's
psychological
thriller
Shaitaan
which
was
released
in
March
2024.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shaitaan
had
minted
Rs
4.14
crores
from
the
advance
booking
sale
of
over
17
thousand
tickets.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
pick
up
pace
in
the
coming
days
with
the
word
of
mouth.
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
on
Eid.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 17:30 [IST]