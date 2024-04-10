Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update: Ajay’s Sports Drama FAILS To Beat Shaitaan Ahead Of Release

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update: The year 2024 seems to be quite happening for Ajay Devgn so far. After all, post the phenomenal success of Shaitaan, he is now gearing up for the release of Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. As Maidaan is set to hit the screens this evening, it has managed to create a substantial buzz among the fans with its teaser, trailer and interesting ensemble of cast including Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie's big release. Given the substantial buzz, the makers had initiated the advance booking for Maidaan almost a week ago. However, much to everyone's surprise, Maidaan got a low response in terms of advance booking.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan has minted just Rs 54 lakhs from advance booking ahead of its release. It is reported that over 23 thousands tickets have been sold so far for the first day in India.

Hindi 2D - 5194744.31

Hindi IMAX 2D - 247128

Hindi ICE - 18670

All India - 5460542 [54.61 Lac]

Tickets Sold - 23513

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 219

Hindi IMAX 2D - 451

Hindi ICE - 584

Total Shows- 5835

Interestingly, Maidaan has failed to beat the first day advance booking of Vikas Bahl's psychological thriller Shaitaan which was released in March 2024. For the uninitiated, Shaitaan had minted Rs 4.14 crores from the advance booking sale of over 17 thousand tickets. It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to pick up pace in the coming days with the word of mouth.

To note, Maidaan will be having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.