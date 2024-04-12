Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay’s Film FAILS To Beat Shaitaan With Huge Gap Despite Good Reviews

Maidaan
Fails
To
Beat
Shaitaan
On
Day
1:
Ajay
Devgn's
massive
fan
following
can't
stop
beaming
with
joy
and
they
have
all
the
reasons
to
feel
so.
After
all,
the
actor
had
treated
the
fans
with
the
much
talked
about
psychological
thriller
Shaitaan
early
this
year
and
now
he
has
come
up
with
another
dhamakedar
release.
We
are
talking
about
Maidaan
which
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
and
is
helmed
by
Amit
Sharma.
Also
starring
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani
in
the
lead,
Maidaan
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
was
a
pioneer
in
revolutionizing
football
in
India.
As
Maidaan
has
finally
hit
the
screens
after
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
this
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
However,
despite
all
the
positive
reviews
and
a
good
word
of
mouth,
Maidaan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office.
In
fact,
Maidaan
failed
to
make
a
double
digit
collection
on
the
opening
day.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
made
a
collection
of
Rs
7.1
crores
on
the
opening
day
(including
the
paid
reviews).
To
note,
Maidaan
has
failed
to
beat
Shaitaan
on
the
first
day.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shaitaan
had
minted
Rs
14.75
on
day
1.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
pick
up
pace
in
the
coming
days.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
it
has
failed
to
beat
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
action
entertainer
on
the
first
day.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 17:10 [IST]