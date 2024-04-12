Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay’s Film FAILS To Beat Shaitaan With Huge Gap Despite Good Reviews

Maidaan Fails To Beat Shaitaan On Day 1: Ajay Devgn's massive fan following can't stop beaming with joy and they have all the reasons to feel so. After all, the actor had treated the fans with the much talked about psychological thriller Shaitaan early this year and now he has come up with another dhamakedar release. We are talking about Maidaan which is a sports biographical drama and is helmed by Amit Sharma. Also starring Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in the lead, Maidaan is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneer in revolutionizing football in India.

As Maidaan has finally hit the screens after creating immense buzz in the town, this Ajay Devgn starrer has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, despite all the positive reviews and a good word of mouth, Maidaan has been struggling at the box office. In fact, Maidaan failed to make a double digit collection on the opening day.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan made a collection of Rs 7.1 crores on the opening day (including the paid reviews). To note, Maidaan has failed to beat Shaitaan on the first day. For the uninitiated, Shaitaan had minted Rs 14.75 on day 1. It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will pick up pace in the coming days.

To note, Maidaan is having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has failed to beat the Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer on the first day. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.