Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets 1/3 Opening Of Salman Khan's Last Eid Release

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Two big films released on Thursday (April 11)- Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited flicks starring two of the biggest Bollywood superstars hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid 2024.

MAIDAAN DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Both #BMCM and #MAIDAAN UNDERPERFORMED on the #EID day. BMCM rakes in ₹15.50Cr while Maidaan rakes in ₹7.70Cr (including paid previews).

Today, on such big festival you expect at least ₹40Cr from one film but here the combined business of 2 biggies is LESS than ₹25Cr. Sad (sic)," one journalist tweeted.

Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 23:44 [IST]
