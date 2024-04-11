Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets 1/3 Opening Of Salman Khan's Last Eid Release

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:
Two
big
films
released
on
Thursday
(April
11)-
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
The
much-awaited
flicks
starring
two
of
the
biggest
Bollywood
superstars
hit
the
silver
screens
on
the
occasion
of
Eid
2024.
MAIDAAN
DAY
1
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
Both
#BMCM
and
#MAIDAAN
UNDERPERFORMED
on
the
#EID
day.
BMCM
rakes
in
₹15.50Cr
while
Maidaan
rakes
in
₹7.70Cr
(including
paid
previews).
Today,
on
such
big
festival
you
expect
at
least
₹40Cr
from
one
film
but
here
the
combined
business
of
2
biggies
is
LESS
than
₹25Cr.
Sad
(sic)," one
journalist
tweeted.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 23:44 [IST]