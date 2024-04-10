Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Have A Slow Start; Will It Beat Shaitaan?

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
Directed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
and
also
features
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead.
Interestingly,
Maidaan
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
pioneering
football
coach
in
India
between
1952
and
1962
under
whose
guidance
the
Indian
team
won
two
gold
medals.
Needless
to
say,
fans
have
been
looking
forward
to
seeing
Ajay
Devgn
in
the
role
of
a
football
coach.
The
trailer
has
got
the
audience
excited
about
Maidaan
as
the
movie
comes
with
a
patriotic
touch.
Recently,
the
makers
organised
a
special
screening
for
the
critics
and
they
have
been
all
praises
for
Ajay's
performance.
In
fact,
the
critics
have
termed
Maidaan
as
a
captivating
family
entertainer
with
a
thrilling
climax.
And
now
there
are
speculations
about
how
Maidaan
will
fare
at
the
box
office.
According
to
film
critic
Sumit
Kadel,
Maidaan,
which
got
a
slow
response
in
advance
booking,
is
likely
to
see
an
average
start
at
the
box
office.
Reportedly,
Maidaan
will
be
making
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
10-12
crores.
While
the
official
numbers
are
yet
to
be
out,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
Maidaan
will
fail
to
beat
Shaitaan
on
day
1
of
release.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
14.75
crores
on
the
first
day
at
the
box
office.
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
on
Eid.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
