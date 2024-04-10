Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Have A Slow Start; Will It Beat Shaitaan?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama and also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead. Interestingly, Maidaan is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962 under whose guidance the Indian team won two gold medals.

Needless to say, fans have been looking forward to seeing Ajay Devgn in the role of a football coach. The trailer has got the audience excited about Maidaan as the movie comes with a patriotic touch. Recently, the makers organised a special screening for the critics and they have been all praises for Ajay's performance. In fact, the critics have termed Maidaan as a captivating family entertainer with a thrilling climax.

And now there are speculations about how Maidaan will fare at the box office. According to film critic Sumit Kadel, Maidaan, which got a slow response in advance booking, is likely to see an average start at the box office. Reportedly, Maidaan will be making an opening day collection of Rs 10-12 crores. While the official numbers are yet to be out, if the reports turned out to be true, Maidaan will fail to beat Shaitaan on day 1 of release. For the uninitiated, Shaitaan minted Rs 14.75 crores on the first day at the box office.

To note, Maidaan will be having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.