Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Have Double Digit Opening Amid Clash With BMCM

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn,
who
recently
left
the
audience
in
awe
with
Vikas
Bahl's
psychological
thriller
Shaitaan,
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Amit
Sharma's
directorial
Maidaan
which
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
and
also
features
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
based
on
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
took
the
Indian
football
to
new
heights
and
under
whose
guidance
the
team
won
2
gold
medals
in
1951
Asian
Games
and
1962
Asian
Games.
To
note,
Ajay
Devgn
plays
the
role
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
in
the
film
and
the
trailer
has
left
everyone
intrigued.
In
fact,
the
movie
is
touted
to
be
a
gripping
story
and
as
per
the
first
review
shared
by
Always
Bollywood
hailed
Ajay's
stellar
performance
in
bringing
the
character
alive
on
the
big
screen.
As
Maidaan
is
set
to
release
on
Eid
this
year,
there
have
been
speculations
about
its
box
office
collection.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Times
Now,
producer
and
trade
analyst
Girish
Johar
stated,
"I
would
be
happy
if
Maidaan
opens
in
double
digits
in,
say,
the
10
crores
range
and
then
it
can
build
on
strong
word
of
mouth
over
the
long
weekend".
He
also
asserted,
"Maidaan
exudes
a
sense
of
refinement,
akin
to
fine
wine,
poised
to
grow
steadily
with
strong
word
of
mouth".
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Talking
about
it
Johar
emphasised,
"The
stage
is
set
for
a
momental
clash
and
this
Eid
the
audience
will
witness
a
mid
week
festival
showdown.
Combined
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
cater
to
all
the
entire
spectrum
of
audience.
Maidaan
caters
to
urband/premium
class
and
is
targetting
the
top
cities
audiences,
meanwhile,
BMCM
is
targetting
the
mass
audiences
in
the
mass
belts
going
into
tier
2
and
3
regions".
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
beat
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office".
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 13:41 [IST]