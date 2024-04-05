Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Have Double Digit Opening Amid Clash With BMCM

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn, who recently left the audience in awe with Vikas Bahl's psychological thriller Shaitaan, is now making headlines for his recent release. We are talking about Amit Sharma's directorial Maidaan which is a sports biographical drama and also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead. To note, Maidaan is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who took the Indian football to new heights and under whose guidance the team won 2 gold medals in 1951 Asian Games and 1962 Asian Games.

To note, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film and the trailer has left everyone intrigued. In fact, the movie is touted to be a gripping story and as per the first review shared by Always Bollywood hailed Ajay's stellar performance in bringing the character alive on the big screen. As Maidaan is set to release on Eid this year, there have been speculations about its box office collection.

According to a report published in Times Now, producer and trade analyst Girish Johar stated, "I would be happy if Maidaan opens in double digits in, say, the 10 crores range and then it can build on strong word of mouth over the long weekend". He also asserted, "Maidaan exudes a sense of refinement, akin to fine wine, poised to grow steadily with strong word of mouth".

To note, Maidaan will be witnessing a box office clash with with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about it Johar emphasised, "The stage is set for a momental clash and this Eid the audience will witness a mid week festival showdown. Combined Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan cater to all the entire spectrum of audience. Maidaan caters to urband/premium class and is targetting the top cities audiences, meanwhile, BMCM is targetting the mass audiences in the mass belts going into tier 2 and 3 regions".

Meanwhile, talking about the clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office".