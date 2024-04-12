Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates) : Ajay Devgn's Film Fails To Beat Shaitaan

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Eid releases always generate the maximum buzz among the audience and set the cash registers jingling. Two films- Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the silver screens hit the silver screens on Thursday (April 11). Considering they released on the occasion of Eid 2024, industry folks expected BMCM and Maidaan to garner ming-boggling numbers on the first day. However, the two movies disappointed everyone.

MAIDAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn in a lead role couldn't garner huge eyeballs on the opening day. While the sports drama received rave reviews for the storyline and impeccable performances of the artists, it couldn't attract a huge number of cinemagoers. As it is an Eid release, industry experts expected the movie to perform reasonably well.

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day box office collection of Maidaan on social media. He said that the movie opened to low numbers and the box office collection is below the mark even when the audiences have showered Ajay starter with appreciation. Maidaan earned over Rs 7 crore on the first day. This includes the paid previews on Wednesday (April 10). Despite the Eid holiday, the numbers could not cross the Rs 10-crore mark on Thursday.

"Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers... Biz at urban centres in particular should've multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark... Wed previews + Thu ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Adarsh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"#Maidaan enjoys glorious word of mouth, but that needs to convert into footfalls, especially over the weekend... In fact, a miraculous turnaround on Sat - Sun is a must... Let's see how its biz pans out in the next couple of days," he added.

MAIDAAN DAY 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

According to journalist Aavishkar, Maidaan witnessed a drop in numbers on second day. He tweeted, "#Maidaan DOESN'T get the benefit of the EXTREMELY POSITIVE reviews on day-2 as the business DROPS by around 40% vis-a-vis Thursday, which was already a very low day. The early estimates suggest ₹2.80-3Cr on Friday. All eyes on Saturday and Sunday now. #AjayDevgn (sic)."

He mentioned that the film didn't get the benefit of positive reviews as the collection suffered a hit on Friday. He added that the early estimates for Maidaan second day box office collection stand at Rs 2.80-3 crore.

MAIDAAN VS SHAITAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2

While Maidaan is expected to earn around Rs 3 crore, Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan starter Shaitaan minted over Rs 18 crore on the second day of release. Maidaan earned 1/6 of Shaitaan's collection on day two at the box office.