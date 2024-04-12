Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates) : Ajay Devgn's Film Fails To Beat Shaitaan

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
Eid
releases
always
generate
the
maximum
buzz
among
the
audience
and
set
the
cash
registers
jingling.
Two
films-
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
hit
the
silver
screens
hit
the
silver
screens
on
Thursday
(April
11).
Considering
they
released
on
the
occasion
of
Eid
2024,
industry
folks
expected
BMCM
and
Maidaan
to
garner
ming-boggling
numbers
on
the
first
day.
However,
the
two
movies
disappointed
everyone.
MAIDAAN
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
1
Maidaan
starring
Ajay
Devgn
in
a
lead
role
couldn't
garner
huge
eyeballs
on
the
opening
day.
While
the
sports
drama
received
rave
reviews
for
the
storyline
and
impeccable
performances
of
the
artists,
it
couldn't
attract
a
huge
number
of
cinemagoers.
As
it
is
an
Eid
release,
industry
experts
expected
the
movie
to
perform
reasonably
well.
Bollywood
critic
and
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
shared
the
first
day
box
office
collection
of
Maidaan
on
social
media.
He
said
that
the
movie
opened
to
low
numbers
and
the
box
office
collection
is
below
the
mark
even
when
the
audiences
have
showered
Ajay
starter
with
appreciation.
Maidaan
earned
over
Rs
7
crore
on
the
first
day.
This
includes
the
paid
previews
on
Wednesday
(April
10).
Despite
the
Eid
holiday,
the
numbers
could
not
cross
the
Rs
10-crore
mark
on
Thursday.
"Inspite
of
the
big
holiday
[#Eid],
#Maidaan
opens
to
shockingly
low
numbers...
Biz
at
urban
centres
in
particular
should've
multiplied
post-noon
onwards,
but,
despite
merits
and
appreciation,
the
Day
1
biz
is
dismal,
way
below
the
mark...
Wed
previews
+
Thu
₹
7.25
cr.
#India
biz.
#Boxoffice,"
Adarsh
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
"#Maidaan
enjoys
glorious
word
of
mouth,
but
that
needs
to
convert
into
footfalls,
especially
over
the
weekend...
In
fact,
a
miraculous
turnaround
on
Sat
-
Sun
is
a
must...
Let's
see
how
its
biz
pans
out
in
the
next
couple
of
days," he
added.
MAIDAAN
DAY
2
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
According
to
journalist
Aavishkar,
Maidaan
witnessed
a
drop
in
numbers
on
second
day.
He
tweeted,
"#Maidaan
DOESN'T
get
the
benefit
of
the
EXTREMELY
POSITIVE
reviews
on
day-2
as
the
business
DROPS
by
around
40%
vis-a-vis
Thursday,
which
was
already
a
very
low
day.
The
early
estimates
suggest
₹2.80-3Cr
on
Friday.
All
eyes
on
Saturday
and
Sunday
now.
#AjayDevgn
(sic)."
He
mentioned
that
the
film
didn't
get
the
benefit
of
positive
reviews
as
the
collection
suffered
a
hit
on
Friday.
He
added
that
the
early
estimates
for
Maidaan
second
day
box
office
collection
stand
at
Rs
2.80-3
crore.
While
Maidaan
is
expected
to
earn
around
Rs
3
crore,
Ajay
Devgn,
Jyotika
and
R
Madhavan
starter
Shaitaan
minted
over
Rs
18
crore
on
the
second
day
of
release.
Maidaan
earned
1/6
of
Shaitaan's
collection
on
day
two
at
the
box
office.