Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle To Cross 15Cr Despite Positive Reviews

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay Devgn has been all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, post the phenomenal success of Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, Ajay is now grabbing eyeballs for his recent release Maidaan, which has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Maidaan is a sports drama which is helmed by Amit Sharma and is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim.

For the uninitiated, Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneering football coach who revolutionised football in India and the movie features Ajay Devgn bringing his inspiring story to the big screen. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and it opened to rave reviews from the audience. From the plot to Ajay's performance, Amit's direction and more, Maidaan has left the audience going all gaga.

However, despite the positive word of mouth, Maidaan seems to be struggling at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan made a collection of Rs 7.10 crores on day 1 (including the paid reviews collection). And now, given the trend, Maidaan is likely to struggle to make a double digit today (day 2/ Friday). The movie is likely to make a collection between Rs 4-7 crores today.

To note, Maidaan is having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has failed to beat the Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer on the first day. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.