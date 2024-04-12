Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle To Cross 15Cr Despite Positive Reviews

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
today
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
post
the
phenomenal
success
of
Vikas
Bahl's
Shaitaan,
Ajay
is
now
grabbing
eyeballs
for
his
recent
release
Maidaan,
which
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
drama
which
is
helmed
by
Amit
Sharma
and
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
For
the
uninitiated,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
was
a
pioneering
football
coach
who
revolutionised
football
in
India
and
the
movie
features
Ajay
Devgn
bringing
his
inspiring
story
to
the
big
screen.
Produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
Maidaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
it
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
From
the
plot
to
Ajay's
performance,
Amit's
direction
and
more,
Maidaan
has
left
the
audience
going
all
gaga.
However,
despite
the
positive
word
of
mouth,
Maidaan
seems
to
be
struggling
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
made
a
collection
of
Rs
7.10
crores
on
day
1
(including
the
paid
reviews
collection).
And
now,
given
the
trend,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
struggle
to
make
a
double
digit
today
(day
2/
Friday).
The
movie
is
likely
to
make
a
collection
between
Rs
4-7
crores
today.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
it
has
failed
to
beat
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
action
entertainer
on
the
first
day.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 8:53 [IST]