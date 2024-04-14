Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Mints Less Than Half Of Shaitaan’s Numbers Despite Growth

Maidaan
Fails
To
Beat
Shaitaan
On
Day
3:
After
the
phenomenal
success
of
Vikas
Bahl
starrer
Shaitaan,
starring
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika,
all
eyes
have
been
on
the
Singham
actor's
next
release.
We
are
talking
about
Maidaan
which
is
a
sports
biopic
based
on
the
life
of
pioneer
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
While
Ajay
plays
the
role
of
a
football
coach
in
the
movie,
Maidaan
also
featured
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani
in
the
lead.
And
while
Maidaan
has
hit
the
screens
on
Eid,
there
have
been
frequent
comparisons
with
Shaitaan.
While
Maidaan
witnessed
a
slow
start
at
the
box
office
with
a
collection
of
Rs
7.10
crores,
it
has
failed
to
beat
Shaitaan
despite
a
massive
worth
of
mouth.
And
while
Shaitaan
continues
to
have
a
lead,
the
difference
between
the
two
movies
will
leave
you
shocked.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
saw
100%
growth
in
collection
yesterday
(day
3/
first
Saturday)
and
earned
Rs
5.75
crores.
But
did
you
that
Maidaan
minted
1/4th
of
Shaitaan's
earnings
on
day
3?
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shaitaan
had
made
a
collection
of
Rs
Rs
20.5
crores
on
day
3.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
pick
up
pace
in
the
coming
days.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
it
has
failed
to
beat
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
action
entertainer
on
the
first
day.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 17:35 [IST]