Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Mints Less Than Half Of Shaitaan’s Numbers Despite Growth

Maidaan Fails To Beat Shaitaan On Day 3: After the phenomenal success of Vikas Bahl starrer Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, all eyes have been on the Singham actor's next release. We are talking about Maidaan which is a sports biopic based on the life of pioneer football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. While Ajay plays the role of a football coach in the movie, Maidaan also featured Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in the lead.

And while Maidaan has hit the screens on Eid, there have been frequent comparisons with Shaitaan. While Maidaan witnessed a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 7.10 crores, it has failed to beat Shaitaan despite a massive worth of mouth. And while Shaitaan continues to have a lead, the difference between the two movies will leave you shocked.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan saw 100% growth in collection yesterday (day 3/ first Saturday) and earned Rs 5.75 crores. But did you that Maidaan minted 1/4th of Shaitaan's earnings on day 3? Yes! You read it right. For the uninitiated, Shaitaan had made a collection of Rs Rs 20.5 crores on day 3. It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will pick up pace in the coming days.

To note, Maidaan is having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has failed to beat the Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer on the first day. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.