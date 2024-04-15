Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows Decent Growth; Crosses ₹20 Cr In Opening Weekend

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Ajay
Devgn's
biographical
sports-drama,
Maidaan,
opened
to
positive
reviews
from
fans
and
critics.
However,
the
film
has
been
struggling
to
convert
the
positive
word-of-mouth
into
good
box
office
numbers.
Based
on
the
illustrious
life
of
the
unsung
football
legend
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
Maidaan
is
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame).
The
film
hit
hteatres
on
Eid
2024,
i.e.
April
11.
Check
out
the
detailed
box
office
collection
report
of
Devgn's
latest
outing.
Despite
the
positive
word-of-mouth
from
fans
and
critics
alike,
the
opening
weekend
collection
of
Ajay
Devgn's
film
is
still
underwhelming.
According
to
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
raked
in
around
Rs
6.35
crores
(early
estimates)
on
Sunday,
highest
single
day
collection
of
the
film
so
far.
The
total
4-day
opening
weekend
collection
of
Maidaan
at
the
domestic
box
office
is
now
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
21.85
CRORES!
Maidaan
had
an
overall
22.87%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Sunday,
April
14,
2024.
The
movie
opened
to
a
box
office
collection
of
Rs
4.5
crores
on
Thursday.
It
witnessed
a
major
drop
on
Friday
and
raked
in
Rs
2.75
crores
on
its
day
2.
However,
on
Saturday,
it
saw
a
growth
of
over
109%
and
minted
Rs
5.75
crores.
Devgn's
film
is
clashing
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office.
Produced
by
Zee
Studios,
Boney
Kapoor,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta
and
Akash
Chawla,
Maidaan
showcases
the
illustrious
era
of
Indian
football,
spanning
from
1952
to
1962.
During
this
time
period,
which
was
regarded
as
the
'Golden
Age
of
Indian
Football',
it
was
Rahim's
guidance
and
commitment
that
led
the
Indian
football
team
to
victory
in
the
Asian
Games
of
1951
and
1962.
The
film
also
features
Priyamani,
Gajraj
rao
and
Rudranil
Ghosh
among
others
in
key
roles.