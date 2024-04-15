Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows Decent Growth; Crosses ₹20 Cr In Opening Weekend

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's biographical sports-drama, Maidaan, opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. However, the film has been struggling to convert the positive word-of-mouth into good box office numbers. Based on the illustrious life of the unsung football legend Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame). The film hit hteatres on Eid 2024, i.e. April 11. Check out the detailed box office collection report of Devgn's latest outing.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Report:

Despite the positive word-of-mouth from fans and critics alike, the opening weekend collection of Ajay Devgn's film is still underwhelming.

According to Sacnilk, Maidaan raked in around Rs 6.35 crores (early estimates) on Sunday, highest single day collection of the film so far. The total 4-day opening weekend collection of Maidaan at the domestic box office is now estimated to be around Rs 21.85 CRORES!

Maidaan had an overall 22.87% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The movie opened to a box office collection of Rs 4.5 crores on Thursday. It witnessed a major drop on Friday and raked in Rs 2.75 crores on its day 2. However, on Saturday, it saw a growth of over 109% and minted Rs 5.75 crores.

Devgn's film is clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day-Wise Report: Sacnilk

Wednesday (Paid Reviews) - ₹ 2.6 cr

Day 1 (Thursday) - ₹ 4.5 cr

Day 2 (Friday) - ₹ 2.75 cr

Day 3 (Saturday) - ₹ 5.75 cr

Day 4 (Sunday) - ₹ 6.35 cr (early estimates)

Total (Opening Weekend) - Rs 21.85 CRORES

About Maidaan:

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, Maidaan showcases the illustrious era of Indian football, spanning from 1952 to 1962. During this time period, which was regarded as the 'Golden Age of Indian Football', it was Rahim's guidance and commitment that led the Indian football team to victory in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962.

The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj rao and Rudranil Ghosh among others in key roles.

