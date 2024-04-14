Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Sees Decent Jump After A Dull Friday

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn has been receiving rave response for his warm portrayal of the football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim, in Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the biographical sports-drama - after several delays - finally hit cinemas on Eid, April 11. Despite a promising start at the box office, the film had a dull Friday at the box office. However, the movie witnessed a decent spike in its collection on Saturday due to its positive word-of-mouth from fans and critics.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Report:

Inspite of the Eid holiday, Maidaan had scored low on its opening day at the box office. Ajay's film raked in Rs 4.5 crores on Thursday. The movie had its paid reviews on Wednesday (April 10), through which it managed to collect Rs 2.6 crores.

According to a report of rough data published by Sacnilk, Maidaan raked in around Rs 5.5 CRORES on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 15.6 crores in 3 days. The film minted only Rs 3 crores on Friday.

Maidaan had an overall 19.65% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day-Wise Report:

Wednesday (Paid Reviews): ₹2.6 cr

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹4.5 cr

Day 2 (Friday): ₹3 cr

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹5.5 cr

Total: ₹ 15.6 CRORES

About Maidaan:

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is based on the extraordinary life of the unsung hero named Abdul Syed Rahim, known as the pioneer of Indian football. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani among others in prominent roles.

The biographical sports-drama showcases the illustrious era of Indian football, spanning from 1952 to 1962. During this time period, which was regarded as the 'Golden Age of Indian Football', it was Rahim's guidance and commitment that led the Indian football team to victory in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962.

