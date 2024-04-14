Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Sees Decent Jump After A Dull Friday

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Ajay
Devgn
has
been
receiving
rave
response
for
his
warm
portrayal
of
the
football
legend,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
in
Maidaan.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
biographical
sports-drama
-
after
several
delays
-
finally
hit
cinemas
on
Eid,
April
11.
Despite
a
promising
start
at
the
box
office,
the
film
had
a
dull
Friday
at
the
box
office.
However,
the
movie
witnessed
a
decent
spike
in
its
collection
on
Saturday
due
to
its
positive
word-of-mouth
from
fans
and
critics.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Report:
Inspite
of
the
Eid
holiday,
Maidaan
had
scored
low
on
its
opening
day
at
the
box
office.
Ajay's
film
raked
in
Rs
4.5
crores
on
Thursday.
The
movie
had
its
paid
reviews
on
Wednesday
(April
10),
through
which
it
managed
to
collect
Rs
2.6
crores.
According
to
a
report
of
rough
data
published
by
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
raked
in
around
Rs
5.5
CRORES
on
Saturday,
taking
the
total
collection
to
Rs
15.6
crores
in
3
days.
The
film
minted
only
Rs
3
crores
on
Friday.
Maidaan
had
an
overall
19.65%
Hindi
Occupancy
on
Saturday,
April
13,
2024.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day-Wise
Report:
Wednesday
(Paid
Reviews):
₹2.6
cr
Day
1
(Thursday):
₹4.5
cr
Day
2
(Friday):
₹3
cr
Day
3
(Saturday):
₹5.5
cr
Total:
₹
15.6
CRORES
About
Maidaan:
Produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
Zee
Studios,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta
and
Akash
Chawla,
Maidaan
is
based
on
the
extraordinary
life
of
the
unsung
hero
named
Abdul
Syed
Rahim,
known
as
the
pioneer
of
Indian
football.
The
movie
also
stars
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
biographical
sports-drama
showcases
the
illustrious
era
of
Indian
football,
spanning
from
1952
to
1962.
During
this
time
period,
which
was
regarded
as
the
'Golden
Age
of
Indian
Football',
it
was
Rahim's
guidance
and
commitment
that
led
the
Indian
football
team
to
victory
in
the
Asian
Games
of
1951
and
1962.