Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Cross 20Cr ; Will It Beat Shaitaan?

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn's
massive
fan
following
is
over
the
moon
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
The
versatile
actors,
who
treated
fans
with
Shaitaan
early
this
year,
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
recent
release
that
is
winning
hearts.
We
are
talking
about
Maidaan
which
is
directed
by
Amit
Sharma
and
also
features
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani
in
the
lead.
For
the
uninitiated,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biopic
based
on
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
a
pioneer
football
coach
who
revolutionised
football
in
India.
In
fact,
under
his
guidance,
the
Indian
football
team
had
won
two
gold
medals
between
1952
to
1962.
With
a
stellar
cast
and
a
strong
storyline,
Maidaan
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
The
movie
has
been
getting
strong
word
of
mouth
and
everyone
has
been
in
awe
of
Ajay's
phenomenal
acting.
However,
despite
the
positive
reviews,
Maidaan
saw
an
average
start
and
made
a
collection
of
Rs
7.10
crores
on
day
1
(including
the
paid
reviews
collection).
While
it
did
see
a
significant
drop
in
collections
on
day
2
(first
Friday),
Maidaan
witnessed
a
massive
jump
of
83%
yesterday
(day
3/first
Saturday)
and
minted
Rs
5.5
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
15.6
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Maidaan
is
expected
to
see
another
hike
in
collections
today
(day
4/
first
Sunday)
and
is
likely
to
earn
Rs
5-7
crores.
As
Maidaan
is
inching
towards
Rs
20
crores
collection
during
the
first
weekend,
there
have
been
speculations
if
it
will
manage
to
beat
Shaitaan
on
day
4.
To
note,
Shaitaan
had
minted
Rs
7.25
crores
on
day
4
at
the
box
office.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
it
has
failed
to
beat
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
action
entertainer
on
the
first
day.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 10:51 [IST]