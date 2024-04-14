Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Cross 20Cr ; Will It Beat Shaitaan?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's massive fan following is over the moon these days and rightfully so. The versatile actors, who treated fans with Shaitaan early this year, is now making headlines for his recent release that is winning hearts. We are talking about Maidaan which is directed by Amit Sharma and also features Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in the lead.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan is a sports biopic based on Syed Abdul Rahim a pioneer football coach who revolutionised football in India. In fact, under his guidance, the Indian football team had won two gold medals between 1952 to 1962. With a stellar cast and a strong storyline, Maidaan opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. The movie has been getting strong word of mouth and everyone has been in awe of Ajay's phenomenal acting.

However, despite the positive reviews, Maidaan saw an average start and made a collection of Rs 7.10 crores on day 1 (including the paid reviews collection). While it did see a significant drop in collections on day 2 (first Friday), Maidaan witnessed a massive jump of 83% yesterday (day 3/first Saturday) and minted Rs 5.5 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 15.6 crores.

Given the trend, Maidaan is expected to see another hike in collections today (day 4/ first Sunday) and is likely to earn Rs 5-7 crores. As Maidaan is inching towards Rs 20 crores collection during the first weekend, there have been speculations if it will manage to beat Shaitaan on day 4. To note, Shaitaan had minted Rs 7.25 crores on day 4 at the box office.

To note, Maidaan is having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has failed to beat the Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer on the first day. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.