Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Earns The LOWEST On 1st Monday

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5:
Ajay
Devgn's
biograhical
sports-drama
Maidaan,
despite
good
response
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike,
is
struggling
to
pull
audience
to
theatres.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
movie
hit
cinemas
on
Eid
2024,
i.e.
April
11.
The
film
opened
to
warm
response,
however,
the
positive
word-of-mouth
is
yet
to
get
reflected
on
its
box
office
numbers.
As
per
latest
reports,
Ajay's
film
has
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
on
its
first
Monday
at
the
box
office.
Ajay
Devgn's
latets
outing,
Maidaan
raked
in
Rs
4.5
crores
on
its
opening
day
(Thursday
-
11
April).
The
film
witnessed
a
spike
during
the
weekend
and
collected
around
Rs
21.85
crores
in
4
days.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
the
film
saw
a
major
dip
in
its
collection
and
minted
around
Rs
1.50
crores
(early
estimates)
on
Monday.
Now,
the
total
nett
collection
is
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
23.50
CRORES!
Ajay-starrer
Maidaan
-
produced
by
Zee
Studios,
Boney
Kapoor,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta
and
Akash
Chawla
-
also
stars
Gajraj
Rao,
Priyamani
and
Rudranil
Ghosh
in
prominent
roles.
The
film
showcases
the
illustrious
era
of
Indian
football,
spanning
from
1952
to
1962.
During
this
time
period,
regarded
as
the
'Golden
Age
of
Indian
Football',
Rahim's
guidance
and
dedication
led
the
Indian
football
team
to
victory
in
the
Asian
Games
in
1951
and
1962.
Based
on
the
illustrious
life
of
the
unsung
football
legend,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
Maidaan
has
been
under
production
for
almost
5
years.