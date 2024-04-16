Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Earns The LOWEST On 1st Monday

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's biograhical sports-drama Maidaan, despite good response from the audience and critics alike, is struggling to pull audience to theatres. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the movie hit cinemas on Eid 2024, i.e. April 11. The film opened to warm response, however, the positive word-of-mouth is yet to get reflected on its box office numbers. As per latest reports, Ajay's film has recorded its lowest single day collection on its first Monday at the box office.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Report:

Ajay Devgn's latets outing, Maidaan raked in Rs 4.5 crores on its opening day (Thursday - 11 April). The film witnessed a spike during the weekend and collected around Rs 21.85 crores in 4 days.

According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, the film saw a major dip in its collection and minted around Rs 1.50 crores (early estimates) on Monday. Now, the total nett collection is estimated to be around Rs 23.50 CRORES!

Maidaan collected Rs 5.75 cr on Saturday. The film had a slight growth on Sunday and managed to mint Rs 6.4 crores on its day 4.

As per Sacnilk, Maidaan had an overall 9.99% Hindi occupancy on Monday (April 15).

Maidaan Day-Wise Box Office Collection: Sacnilk

Wednesday (Paid Reviews) - ₹ 2.6 cr

Day 1 (Thursday) - ₹ 4.5 cr

Day 2 (Friday) - ₹ 2.75 cr

Day 3 (Saturday) - ₹ 5.75 cr

Day 4 (Sunday) - ₹ 6.4 cr

Day 5 (Monday) - ₹ 1.50 cr (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 23.50 CRORES!

About Maidaan:

Ajay-starrer Maidaan - produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla - also stars Gajraj Rao, Priyamani and Rudranil Ghosh in prominent roles. The film showcases the illustrious era of Indian football, spanning from 1952 to 1962. During this time period, regarded as the 'Golden Age of Indian Football', Rahim's guidance and dedication led the Indian football team to victory in the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

Based on the illustrious life of the unsung football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan has been under production for almost 5 years.

