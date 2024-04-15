Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle On 1st Monday With 50% Drop In Numbers

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ajay Devgn, who has proved his versatility on the big screen time and again, has become the talk of the town with his recent big releases this year. After winning hearts in a role of a doting and protective father in Vikas Bahl's psychological thriller Shaitaan, Ajay is now making heads turn with his impressive performance as a football coach in Amit Sharma's Maidaan.

The movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneer football coach who revolutionised the sport in India and under whose guidance the Indian football team won two gold medals between 1952 to 1962. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Maidaan opened to rave reviews from the critics and audience and was expected to take over the box office by a storm. However, contrary to the expectations, Maidaan had failed to mint a double digit collection front the first day itself.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Prediction Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan, which started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.10 (including paid reviews), saw a drop on day 2 (first Friday). While the opening weekend did come as a relief for Ajay's sport drama, it managed to cross Rs 21.85 crores. The movie minted Rs 5.75 crores on Saturday (day 3) followed by a collection of Rs 6.25 crores yesterday (first Sunday/ day 4).

Given the ongoing trend, Maidaan is expected to see a drop in collections and is likely to mint between Rs 2-4 crores today (first Monday/ day 5). It will be interesting to see if Miadaan will be able to recreate Shaitaan's magic in the coming days.

To note, Maidaan is having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has failed to beat the Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer on the first day. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released".