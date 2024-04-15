Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle On 1st Monday With 50% Drop In Numbers

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5
Prediction:
Ajay
Devgn,
who
has
proved
his
versatility
on
the
big
screen
time
and
again,
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
with
his
recent
big
releases
this
year.
After
winning
hearts
in
a
role
of
a
doting
and
protective
father
in
Vikas
Bahl's
psychological
thriller
Shaitaan,
Ajay
is
now
making
heads
turn
with
his
impressive
performance
as
a
football
coach
in
Amit
Sharma's
Maidaan.
The
movie
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
a
pioneer
football
coach
who
revolutionised
the
sport
in
India
and
under
whose
guidance
the
Indian
football
team
won
two
gold
medals
between
1952
to
1962.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead,
Maidaan
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
critics
and
audience
and
was
expected
to
take
over
the
box
office
by
a
storm.
However,
contrary
to
the
expectations,
Maidaan
had
failed
to
mint
a
double
digit
collection
front
the
first
day
itself.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Day
5
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan,
which
started
the
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
7.10
(including
paid
reviews),
saw
a
drop
on
day
2
(first
Friday).
While
the
opening
weekend
did
come
as
a
relief
for
Ajay's
sport
drama,
it
managed
to
cross
Rs
21.85
crores.
The
movie
minted
Rs
5.75
crores
on
Saturday
(day
3)
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
6.25
crores
yesterday
(first
Sunday/
day
4).
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Maidaan
is
expected
to
see
a
drop
in
collections
and
is
likely
to
mint
between
Rs
2-4
crores
today
(first
Monday/
day
5).
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Miadaan
will
be
able
to
recreate
Shaitaan's
magic
in
the
coming
days.
To
note,
Maidaan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
it
has
failed
to
beat
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
action
entertainer
on
the
first
day.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 9:40 [IST]