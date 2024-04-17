Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Struggles To Pick Up Pace; Sees Minor Growth On Tuesday

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's latest outing, Maidaan, is struggling at the box office. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the biographical sports drama is based on the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. After facing multiple roadblocks, the film finally hit cinemas on Eid 2024, April 11. Despite receiving warm response, the positive word-of-mouth is yet to get reflected in its box office numbers. Ajay's film faced a clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger's Shroff's much-awaited masala action-entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As per latest reports, Maidaan saw a negligible growth in numbers on day 6.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6 Report

Ajay's sports-drama opened to positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film collected Rs 4.5 cr on Thursday.

According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, Maidaan could only rake in around Rs 1.65 cr on Tuesday, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 25.15 CRORES!

Maidaan had an overall 11.47% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, April 17. The makers have also reduced the ticket price to Rs 150 only in selected cinema halls in order to boost up the ticket sales.

Even though the movie picked up pace over the weekend, it recorded the lowest single day collection on its first Monday. The film managed to earn Rs 1.5 cr only on day 5.

Maidaan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Wednesday (Paid Reviews) - ₹2.6 cr

Day 1 (Thursday) - ₹4.5 cr

Day 2 (Friday) - ₹2.75 cr

Day 3 (Saturday) - ₹5.75 cr

Day 4 (Sunday) - ₹6.4 cr

Day 5 (Monday) - ₹1.5 cr

Day 6 (Tuesday) - ₹1.65 cr (early estimates)

Total - ₹25.15 CRORES!

About Maidaan:

Maidaan - produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, showcases the illustrious era of Indian football, spanning from 1852 to 1862. Devgn plays the titular role of Abdul Syed Rahim.

The movie also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in important roles.

