Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Struggles To Pick Up Pace; Sees Minor Growth On Tuesday

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6:
Ajay
Devgn's
latest
outing,
Maidaan,
is
struggling
at
the
box
office.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
biographical
sports
drama
is
based
on
the
former
Indian
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
After
facing
multiple
roadblocks,
the
film
finally
hit
cinemas
on
Eid
2024,
April
11.
Despite
receiving
warm
response,
the
positive
word-of-mouth
is
yet
to
get
reflected
in
its
box
office
numbers.
Ajay's
film
faced
a
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger's
Shroff's
much-awaited
masala
action-entertainer,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
As
per
latest
reports,
Maidaan
saw
a
negligible
growth
in
numbers
on
day
6.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Report
Ajay's
sports-drama
opened
to
positive
response
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
The
film
collected
Rs
4.5
cr
on
Thursday.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
could
only
rake
in
around
Rs
1.65
cr
on
Tuesday,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
25.15
CRORES!
Maidaan
had
an
overall
11.47%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Tuesday,
April
17.
The
makers
have
also
reduced
the
ticket
price
to
Rs
150
only
in
selected
cinema
halls
in
order
to
boost
up
the
ticket
sales.
Even
though
the
movie
picked
up
pace
over
the
weekend,
it
recorded
the
lowest
single
day
collection
on
its
first
Monday.
The
film
managed
to
earn
Rs
1.5
cr
only
on
day
5.
Maidaan
Day-Wise
Box
Office
Collection
Wednesday
(Paid
Reviews)
-
₹2.6
cr
Day
1
(Thursday)
-
₹4.5
cr
Day
2
(Friday)
-
₹2.75
cr
Day
3
(Saturday)
-
₹5.75
cr
Day
4
(Sunday)
-
₹6.4
cr
Day
5
(Monday)
-
₹1.5
cr
Day
6
(Tuesday)
-
₹1.65
cr
(early
estimates)
Total
-
₹25.15
CRORES!
About
Maidaan:
Maidaan
-
produced
by
Zee
Studios,
Boney
Kapoor,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta
and
Akash
Chawla,
showcases
the
illustrious
era
of
Indian
football,
spanning
from
1852
to
1862.
Devgn
plays
the
titular
role
of
Abdul
Syed
Rahim.
The
movie
also
stars
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
important
roles.