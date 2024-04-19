Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Sees Further Drop; Struggles To Cross ₹30 Cr

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
8:
Ajay
Devgn's
latest
outing,
Maidaan,
is
struggling
at
the
box
office.
The
biographical
sports-drama
started
off
its
2nd
week
theatrical
run
at
the
box
office
on
an
underwhelming
note.
Based
on
the
inspiring
life
of
the
former
Indian
football
coach,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
the
film
is
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame).
Maidaan
released
in
theatres
on
the
occasion
of
Eid
2024,
i.e.
11th
April
2024.
The
film
opened
to
warm
response
from
fans
and
critics
alike,
however,
the
positive
word-of-mouth
is
yet
to
get
reflected
to
its
box
office
report.
Maidaan
is
clashing
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
highly-anticipated
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office.
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
8
Report
Maidaan,
despite
the
positive
response,
performed
low
in
its
first
7
days.
The
1st
week
collection
is
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
27.1
crores.
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
so
far
on
Thursday.
According
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
the
sports-drama
managed
to
collect
only
Rs
1.15
cr
(early
estimate)
on
day
8
for
all
languages.
The
total
8-day
estimated
collection
of
Maidaan
now
stands
at
Rs
28.25
CRORES
nett.
Maidaan
had
an
overall
9.41%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Thursday,
18
April
2024.
The
movie
had
5.80%
occupancy
in
morning
shows,
9.27%
in
afternoon
shows,
10.38%
occupancy
in
evening
shows
and
12.18%
in
night
shows.
Ajay
Devgn-starrer
Maidaan
was
under
production
for
almost
5
years.
Produced
by
produced
by
Zee
Studios,
Boney
Kapoor,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta
and
Akash
Chawla,
showcases
the
illustrious
era
of
Indian
football,
spanning
from
1852
to
1862.