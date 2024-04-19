Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Sees Further Drop; Struggles To Cross ₹30 Cr

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's latest outing, Maidaan, is struggling at the box office. The biographical sports-drama started off its 2nd week theatrical run at the box office on an underwhelming note. Based on the inspiring life of the former Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, the film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame). Maidaan released in theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024, i.e. 11th April 2024. The film opened to warm response from fans and critics alike, however, the positive word-of-mouth is yet to get reflected to its box office report.

Maidaan is clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8 Report

Maidaan, despite the positive response, performed low in its first 7 days. The 1st week collection is estimated to be around Rs 27.1 crores.

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan recorded its lowest single day collection so far on Thursday. According to a report published by Sacnilk, the sports-drama managed to collect only Rs 1.15 cr (early estimate) on day 8 for all languages. The total 8-day estimated collection of Maidaan now stands at Rs 28.25 CRORES nett.

Maidaan had an overall 9.41% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, 18 April 2024. The movie had 5.80% occupancy in morning shows, 9.27% in afternoon shows, 10.38% occupancy in evening shows and 12.18% in night shows.

Maidaan Day-Wise Box Office Report

Wednesday (Paid Reviews) - ₹ 2.6 cr

Day 1 (Thursday) - ₹ 4.5 cr

Day 2 (Friday) - ₹ 2.75 cr

Day 3 (Saturday) - ₹ 5.75 cr

Day 4 (Sunday) - ₹ 6.4 cr

Day 5 (Monday) - ₹ 1.5 cr

Day 6 (Tuesday) - ₹ 1.6 cr

Day 7 (Wednesday) - ₹ 2 cr

Day 8 (Thursday) - ₹ 1.15 cr (Early Estimates)

Total - ₹ 28.25 CRORES!

About Maidaan

Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan was under production for almost 5 years. Produced by produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, showcases the illustrious era of Indian football, spanning from 1852 to 1862.

Devgn is seen in the titular role of Abdul Syed Rahim, while Priyamani plays the role of Rahim's wife. Seasoned actor Gajraj Rao plays an important role in the movie.